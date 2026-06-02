5 Ways French It Girls Are Wearing Shorts In Summer 2026

If you live in the UK, then you’ll be fully aware of the above 30°C temperatures we’ve been experiencing recently. And between balmy bank holidays and overly sweaty commutes to work, I’ve quickly come to a realisation; I own way too many jeans and long trousers, and not nearly enough shorts. But after scouring the runways to find the shorts trends that will dominate summer 2026, and later investing in a few pairs of my own, I was still left with a dilemma: how do I style them?
And with elevating my summer outfit rotations as a top priority this month, there was only one place to look for inspiration. The French fashion girls, of course, and after a quick scroll on my Instagram feed, my saved folder was very quickly filled with a myriad of shorts outfits that feel equally as fresh as they do timeless. But to make things easier for you, I’ve decided to narrow my edit down to the five chicest shorts outfits that I’ll be copying from now until early autumn. And in true Gallic-girl fashion, each outfit remains classic, endlessly versatile, and expensive-looking.
Keep scrolling to see five effortlessly elegant ways in which French it girls are styling their shorts for summer 2026. Then take a browse at how to shop the look for yourself.
1. Relaxed Shirt + Bermuda Shorts + Mules
Style Notes: A cooler (no pun intended!) alternative to the myriad of tailored trouser styles that I reach for throughout the chillier months, Bermuda shorts can be dressed up or down with ease. For the office, I’ll be taking notes from the outfit above and pairing it with a smart button-up and sleek mules.
Style Notes: The best thing about denim shorts? They can be styled with everything that jeans can. For those more formal days, a timeless white tee and playful jelly flip-flops are a simple but fail-proof combo to reach for. Then, finish off the look with a large raffia tote, a bag style the French girls know all too well.
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Shop the Look:
COS
Slim Cotton T-Shirt
A staple you'll reach for no matter the season.
AGOLDE
Parker Long Distressed Denim Shorts
Agolde doesn't only make great jeans.
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops
The jelly sandal I currently have my eye on.
M&S
Straw Hardware Detail Shoulder Bag
You'll get so much in this roomy tote.
3. Waistcoat + Tailored Shorts + Slingback Flats
Style Notes: The best alternative to the blazers you used to dress up your outfits is the lighter but no less elegant waistcoat. To make the outfit feel even more polished, opt for a pair of tailored shorts and easy slingback flats for a look that can be worn for both the office and a summer dinner date alike.