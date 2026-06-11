I'm Bored of Black and White—These Unexpected Colour Pairings Are Far Cooler This Summer

Looking to shake up your seasonal style? The spring/summer 2026 runways showed five exciting new colour combinations infinitely more interesting than black and white. Keep scrolling to see the pairings we can't stop thinking about.

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Launchmetrics, Zimmermann, Celine, Chanel, Christopher Esber, Loewe
(Image credit: Launchmetrics, Zimmermann, Celine, Chanel, Christopher Esber, Loewe)
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After a winter spent indoors and a spring that couldn't make up it's mind, we're finally ready to dive head first into a summer of exciting fashion trends. Whether you're buying into the babydoll, undecided on capris, or choosing between jellies or flip flops, one thing we can all agree on is that summer is made for colour.

Even the most subdued minimalists will agree, adding a pop of something here or there can completely change an outfit, and this summer you don't need to ditch your safe neutrals, but there are some exciting colour combinations you can try instead. Sure, an LBD is a classic, but you have you ever enjoyed the feeling of putting on a brand new red dress? Well, imagine that but with a surprising colour pop bag to boot. The result is fun, fashion-forward, but always refined, and don't you deserve a little playfulness during summer?

katya klema summer fashion colour combinations 2026

(Image credit: @katyaklema)

From fresh pastels to punchy brights, we've studied the kaleidoscope of colours showcased on the runway, and found the pairings that are the most surprising, but also the most chic. So, if you're interested in updating your wardrobe without starting from scratch, a colourful kick might be just what is needed. And no, before you panic, it needn't mean head-to-toe monochromatic moments, there are plenty of great accessories in the mix, so you can elevate even the simplest outfits with just the swap of a bag. Intrigued? Keep scrolling to see the summer colour combinations that fashion people are wearing now, ahead of sunny season.

1. Magenta and Brown

Chlo&amp;eacute; SS26 pink and brown summer colour combinations

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Chloé)

Style Notes: Is it too soon to talk about magenta after Valentino made Pierpaolo pink a hot commodity in 2022? If the trend hadn't caught you then, maybe it will now, as pinks feel grown up this season when grounded with warm cocoa browns. When behemoths of boho Zimmermann and Chloé are all over a colour pairing, you know it's got the romantic's stamp of approval, and it's refreshing to see what is usually considered such a sweet shade pack a punch when teamed up with one of the biggest colour trends of the last couple of years—rich, toasty browns.

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Zimmermann SS26 pink and brown summer colour combinations

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/ Zimmermann)

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2. Green and Orange

Christopher Esber green and orange summer colour combinations

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Christopher Esber)

Style Notes: Okay, hear me out. Pastels and brights, mint and citrus, and fresh and sweet might not feel like an organic pairing, but there's something in this specific green and orange pairing that feels like it shouldn't work, but definitely does. Yes, one is cool and the other warm toned, and no they don't belong to similar families in the colour wheel, but if you can master the art of the colour clash quite like Prada, this is a combination that will keep you streets ahead of the crowd. If you can't quite get the idea of wearing head-to-toe, opt for Christopher Esber's approach and keep the colour up top and wear with a neutral bottom like black, below.

Prada SS26 green and orange summer colour combinations

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Prada)

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3. Red and Yellow

Loewe SS26 red and yellow summer colour combinations

(Image credit: Launchmetrics, Loewe)

Style Notes: I know what you're thinking: ketchup and mustard. But if the two can combine and make such an iconic and instantly recognisable duo, there's no reason why it can't work for your wardrobe two. Yellow will always be synonymous with summer, and unexpected pops of red have been the fashion insider's secret styling hack for the last two years, and as it turns out, together they make a bold pairing. At Loewe the combination showed up in no less than 11 looks, all with slick, glossy leather and exaggerated silhouettes. Did the big yellow shirt just become cooler than the white Oxford? I'm inclined to think so.

Chanel prefall summer colour combinations 2026

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Chanel)