Bye-Bye, Denim Cutoffs—Thanks to Prada, This Divisive Shorts Trend is So Back

It doesn't take an expert to see that denim cutoffs have been on the decline for a few summer seasons, especially now that more polished and pretty alternatives like lace-trimmed shorts and tailored Bermudas have taken root. With summer '26 rapidly approaching, the outlook is looking, well, even worse, for denim shorts, at least in the eyes of the most trend-forward fashion people and it's all thanks to the rise of one shorts trend, in particular: bloomers.
Part-lingerie, part ready-to-wear, bloomers toe the line between actual bottoms and briefs and despite that they're slightly trickier to style than other shorts trends, they're already set to become one of the season's hottest It pieces. On Prada's spring/summer 2026 runway, bloomers appeared as a key styling piece in many of the looks and vivid violet and lilac bloomers showed up layered underneath sheer skirts and peeking out from underneath boxy canvas jackets. Sure, they may not be for everyone, but fashion people have already taken to styling the Prada pairs in their early-summer outfits, wearing them with knits in Paris and bra tops on the beach in St. Barths. Ready or not, the bloomers trend is only just heating up.
From the runway to reality, see how fashion people are wearing Prada bloomers right now and then shop the exact pairs plus more options from across the market.