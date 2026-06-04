There's nothing that ties an outfit together, while having the ability to transform the entire look of said outfit, better than a handbag. There are quite a few lovely summer handbag trends to choose from at the moment, but if you want to know what the prettiest, most elegant option of them all is, look no further than the one Tessa Thompson was just photographed carrying in NYC: a satin handbag. And if you thought they were just for evening occasions, Thompson dispelled that notion, as she showed that her Attersee The Brea Bag works just as well during the day.
Thompson paired her cream satin crescent bag with a patchwork-print maxi dress and cream leather pumps. Opting for the satin bag instead of, say, a leather or suede one made the outfit more summer-appropriate, and while we all think of raffia as the go-to summer bag material, think of satin as the dressier alternative. With that, keep scrolling to see Thompson's elegant look and shop her exact Attersee bag, along with a handful of other splurge-worthy satin options.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.