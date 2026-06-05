I've Found Them: The 6 Minimalist Summer Trends Gen Z Is Backing This Summer

From lace detailing to utility, these are the 6 trends Gen Z minimalists are following this summer. Scroll to discover.

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Gen Z minimalist Summer trends 2026
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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I think Gen Z tends to get a bad rap when it comes to fashion. Granted, the mismatched array of hyper-eclectic prints, aesthetics and microtrends that flooded our social-media feeds circa 2020 hasn't helped the case. Cast your mind back to the leopard-print jorts of 2024? Or perhaps the crochet balaclavas of 2021 are enough to send a shudder down the spine. Either way, it's pretty safe to say that Gen Z isn't typically the first place fashion people turn to for fashion advice.

alllisonho

(Image credit: @alllisonho)

Yet, surveying the summer 2026 wardrobes of the incredibly chic 20-something fashion editors at Who What Wear UK, or dissecting the trends Gen Z's coolest It girls dictate (think capri leggings or jelly shoes), the whole thing actually feels pretty minimalist to me. Whether they’re leaning into the sleek sophistication of the '90s à la Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, or mastering the art of off-duty dressing, their looks are united by a sense of restraint. That's not to say that Gen Z has abandoned microtrends altogether; a glance at the generation's current love affair with '00s athleisure is proof enough. However, as their style has matured, I feel it’s high time we give them their flowers and explore what minimalism looks like through their lens in 2026.

From lace detailing to utility-style pieces, the trends Gen Z is adopting this summer feel all too similar to those circulating throughout the rest of fashion—just with a bit of a carefree twist. Scroll to discover six of them.

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6 Minimalist Trends Gen Z Is Loving This Summer

1. The Little White Dress

devapollon

(Image credit: @devapollon)

Style Notes: Come summer, a white dress will serve you well. Yet in 2026, it’s the shorter iteration Gen Z are favouring over the traditional floaty maxi. From Olivia Rodrigo’s internet-dividing babydoll dresses to classic broderie-anglaise styles, shorter hemlines serve as a rebellious form of self-expression and a way to make fashion feel a tad more playful. Last year, we saw the style layered over jeans; however, they look just as good paired with bare legs and ballet flats, loafers and sandals.

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2. The Unexpected Pop

Claire Most wears a Gen Z Minimalist summer trend 2026

(Image credit: @claire_most)

Style Notes: Whether you're Gen Z or millennial, summer 2026 is once again proving that colour has a universal appeal. From tranquil tones of lagoon blue to bold statement reds, fashion's most pared-back dressers are embracing these shades to brighten their outfits without sacrificing their simplicity. Adding a punch to white linen trousers and a fashion-forward finish to pleated midi skirts, an injection of colour is a fail-safe way to make your look feel more current without doing much heavy lifting.

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