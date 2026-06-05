I think Gen Z tends to get a bad rap when it comes to fashion. Granted, the mismatched array of hyper-eclectic prints, aesthetics and microtrends that flooded our social-media feeds circa 2020 hasn't helped the case. Cast your mind back to the leopard-print jorts of 2024? Or perhaps the crochet balaclavas of 2021 are enough to send a shudder down the spine. Either way, it's pretty safe to say that Gen Z isn't typically the first place fashion people turn to for fashion advice.
Yet, surveying the summer 2026 wardrobes of the incredibly chic 20-something fashion editors at Who What Wear UK, or dissecting the trends Gen Z's coolest It girls dictate (think capri leggings or jelly shoes), the whole thing actually feels pretty minimalist to me. Whether they’re leaning into the sleek sophistication of the '90s à la Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, or mastering the art of off-duty dressing, their looks are united by a sense of restraint. That's not to say that Gen Z has abandoned microtrends altogether; a glance at the generation's current love affair with '00s athleisure is proof enough. However, as their style has matured, I feel it’s high time we give them their flowers and explore what minimalism looks like through their lens in 2026.
From lace detailing to utility-style pieces, the trends Gen Z is adopting this summer feel all too similar to those circulating throughout the rest of fashion—just with a bit of a carefree twist. Scroll to discover six of them.
Style Notes: Whether you're Gen Z or millennial, summer 2026 is once again proving that colour has a universal appeal. From tranquil tones of lagoon blue to bold statement reds, fashion's most pared-back dressers are embracing these shades to brighten their outfits without sacrificing their simplicity. Adding a punch to white linen trousers and a fashion-forward finish to pleated midi skirts, an injection of colour is a fail-safe way to make your look feel more current without doing much heavy lifting.
Shop the Trend:
ISABEL MARANT
Sakine Satin Blouse
Satin blouses in soft tones of butter yellow, pale pink and cool blue will be everywhere this summer.
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt
If you're after something bolder, try COS's best-selling Clean Cut T-Shirt in one of the 16 shades.