I've Done the Research—These Are the 6 Best Summer Tops to Wear With Jeans in 2026

From linen shirts to broderie anglaise blouses, these are the six summer tops to wear with your favourite jeans this season.

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Summer tops with jeans
(Image credit: @emmanuellek_, @rebeccaferrazwyatt, @lucywilliams02)
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In true British form, we’ve gone from scorching hot sun to downpours almost overnight, but I for one am still in the mindset that summer is upon us, and I refuse to go back to my knitwear. I’ve worn dresses and sandals for weeks now, and I'm keeping up with the momentum of summer dressing while I still can. Anyone else with me?

If there’s one outfit combination that I've returned to time and time again, it’s a summer top paired with jeans. Denim is the staple of a wardrobe throughout the seasons and provides the foundation to countless chic looks, so pairing it with a stylish top creates an effortless, put-together look. For me, jeans and sandals are one of my favourite combos, so adding a cute summer top just adds that cherry on top.

From light and airy linen shirts to romantic broderie anglaise blouses, I’ve rounded up five of my favourite styles of summer tops to wear with jeans for summer 2026. There's something for everyone in the mix.

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1. Long Sleeved Linen Shirt

Summer tops with jeans

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: A light long sleeved linen shirt is a go-to of mine as soon as the summer sun comes out. It’s such a versatile option that can be worn alone, or easily layered over vests, swimwear or dresses.

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2. Broderie Anglaise Blouse

Summer tops with jeans

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: A broderie anglaise blouse is a timeless summer staple for a reason. It’s such a chic, romantic style that is so versatile and will be an option you’ll keep in your wardrobe and bring out each year.

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