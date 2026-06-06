I've Done the Research—These Are the 6 Best Summer Tops to Wear With Jeans in 2026

In true British form, we’ve gone from scorching hot sun to downpours almost overnight, but I for one am still in the mindset that summer is upon us, and I refuse to go back to my knitwear. I’ve worn dresses and sandals for weeks now, and I'm keeping up with the momentum of summer dressing while I still can. Anyone else with me?
If there’s one outfit combination that I've returned to time and time again, it’s a summer top paired with jeans. Denim is the staple of a wardrobe throughout the seasons and provides the foundation to countless chic looks, so pairing it with a stylish top creates an effortless, put-together look. For me, jeans and sandals are one of my favourite combos, so adding a cute summer top just adds that cherry on top.
From light and airy linen shirts to romantic broderie anglaise blouses, I’ve rounded up five of my favourite styles of summer tops to wear with jeans for summer 2026. There's something for everyone in the mix.
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1. Long Sleeved Linen Shirt
Style Notes: A light long sleeved linen shirt is a go-to of mine as soon as the summer sun comes out. It’s such a versatile option that can be worn alone, or easily layered over vests, swimwear or dresses.
Shop the Look:
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Linen, White
I've got this in brown and the white is next on my list.
BOTTEGA VENETA
Embroidered Linen Shirt
Such a fun option.
H&M
Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt
I love the colour and subtle stripe of this one.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Kayla Shrunken Linen Shirt
A classic, more simplistic style.
COS
Button-Down Collar Linen Shirt
Soft pastels are perfect for summer.
RAILS
Charli Shirt - White Seashells
One for a beach getaway.
2. Broderie Anglaise Blouse
Style Notes: A broderie anglaise blouse is a timeless summer staple for a reason. It’s such a chic, romantic style that is so versatile and will be an option you’ll keep in your wardrobe and bring out each year.
Shop the Look:
DÔEN
Brigitta Top
Dôen is my go-to brand for romantic styles.
Sézane
Manon Shirt
The scallop sleeve is such a nice finish.
ASOS DESIGN
Puff Sleeve Milk Maid Jersey Broderie Tee
This would look so cute with a light wash blue jean.
MANGO
100% Cotton Blouse With Broderie Anglaise Embroidery
A chic high-street option.
H&M
Broderie Anglaise Blouse
Such an affordable price for a piece you'll keep for years to come.