Every Fashion Person Has One of These Expensive-Looking Blouses—These 9 Styles Will Sell out Soon

In my search for something softer and more ethereal than white tees, this blouse kept cropping up. Defined by its lace trims, cotton fabrication and delicate detailing, it marries the classic texture and depth of broderie anglaise styles with climate-controlling comfort, creating a piece which feels both current and enduring.
It seems that the chicest people on my feed have pipped me to the post, and you can never go wrong with a good blouse to breathe new life into any summer rotation. Trusty ‘jeans and a nice top’ are lent a dreamy high-low contrast, whilst breezy cotton poplin skirts are elevated in an ultra-’feminine’ fashion.
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Whether the style set are wearing theirs with vibrant sports shorts, luxurious satin trousers or better yet, a pair of straight leg jeans, it's clear this style has quickly become a fixture. Plus, with high street support, there are plenty of affordable options on the market right now too. Scroll down to shop the 15 best sleeveless cotton embroidered blouses right now, and you can thank me later.
Shop the Sleeveless Cotton Embroidered Blouse Trend Below:
H&M
Broderie Anglaise Tie-Strap Top
Simple yet oh so sophistacted.
DOEN
Toussine Top
I just know this is set to be an instant best seller.
M&S
Broderie Tie Side Cami Top With Linen
M&S make some of the best expensive looking buys on the high street.
Nobodys Child
White Embroidered Lace Trim Top
The apron top ties elevate this shape.
MANGO
Cotton Top With Embroidered Details
Pair with a cotton skirts and ballet flats on a warmer day this summer.
Veronica Beard
Oseanna Embroidered Cotton Top
How sweet is the bow detail on this!
BHOEM
Peach Pink Embroidered Cotton Lace Trim Top
This look far more expensive than £40.
Sézane
Loanne Blouse
This is exactly how French women would style the embroidered blouse trend.
Abercombie
Lace-Trim Cinched Button-Through Cami
There's a reason this is a best-selling style.
Reformation
Silvia Top
The satin! The intricate embroidery! If I was a sleeveless blouse, I'd be this one.
Reiss
Cotton Broderie Anglaise Cami Top
Peplum helms are so back.
Staud
Sicilia lace-trimmed cotton voile top
Made from lightweight cotton voile, the breezy Sicilia top will keep you cool on a balmy summers d