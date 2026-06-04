Every Fashion Person Has One of These Expensive-Looking Blouses—These 9 Styles Will Sell out Soon

Sleeveless, embroidered blouses are picking up where your Broderie Anglaise styles left off. Scroll to discover why the style is suddenly trending below.

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Three fashion people wear the sleeveless cotton embroidered blouse trend 2026.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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By this point in the year, my wardrobe is well stocked with the basics. Think soft linen pieces, easy jersey and enough summer dresses to see me through until autumn. Yet, each day as I plan my outfits, I find myself craving something new: a romantic blouse. Looking for a pretty piece that feels equal parts elevated and current, I almost gasped when I stumbling across my favourite fashion people championing the expensive-looking silhouette the high street has long been backing. It's official—sleeveless cotton embroidered blouses are the new summer staple.

Fashion person thealiceedit wears a sleeveless cotton embroidered blouse trend 2026. She wears the trend with red sport shorts.

(Image credit: @thealiceedit)

In my search for something softer and more ethereal than white tees, this blouse kept cropping up. Defined by its lace trims, cotton fabrication and delicate detailing, it marries the classic texture and depth of broderie anglaise styles with climate-controlling comfort, creating a piece which feels both current and enduring.

It seems that the chicest people on my feed have pipped me to the post, and you can never go wrong with a good blouse to breathe new life into any summer rotation. Trusty ‘jeans and a nice top’ are lent a dreamy high-low contrast, whilst breezy cotton poplin skirts are elevated in an ultra-’feminine’ fashion.

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Fashion person belleandbunty wears a sleeveless cotton embroidered blouse trend 2026. She wears with yellow lace trim shorts.

(Image credit: @belleandbunty)

Whether the style set are wearing theirs with vibrant sports shorts, luxurious satin trousers or better yet, a pair of straight leg jeans, it's clear this style has quickly become a fixture. Plus, with high street support, there are plenty of affordable options on the market right now too. Scroll down to shop the 15 best sleeveless cotton embroidered blouses right now, and you can thank me later.

Shop the Sleeveless Cotton Embroidered Blouse Trend Below: