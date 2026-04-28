So Elegant, So Easy—This Expensive Looking Dress Trend is Taking Over H&M, Zara and M&S

With summer on the horizon, there’s no better way to welcome the sunniest season than by indulging in a weather-worthy dress trend, and as the days lengthen and the temperatures climb, the only style on my mind right now is the ever-elegant broderie dress.
Crafted from breathable, lightweight cotton, broderie dresses are defined by their intricate embroidery and signature eyelet detailing. Whilst crisp white iterations remain a classic, offerings can also span a broader palette.
The ultimate throw-on-and-go piece, the design is inherently polished and perfectly suited to a full range of summer occasions.
Now sweeping across H&M, Zara and M&S, if past seasons are anything to go by, it won’t stay in stock for long. Scroll on to discover and shop the chicest broderie dresses to wear now and well into the months ahead.
Shop Broderie Dresses:
H&M
Embroidered Linen-Blend Dress
Be quick! This won't stay in stock for long.
Mango
A-Line Dress With Broderie Anglaise Embroidery
Style with sandals or wear or a pair of pretty ballet flats.
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Broderie Midaxi Cami Dress
This comes in sizes 6—24.
Zara
Embroidered Strappy Dress
I'm banking this ahead of the summer months.
The White Company
Cutwork Detail Boho Dress
This throw-on dress trend is about to take off.
Topshop
Sleeper Mini Dress
Shop this whilst it's on sale.
Sézane
Odette Dress
I'd easily believe you if you told me this was designer.
Faithfull
Milana Broderie Anglaise Midi Dress
This would look so elegant styled with wicker bag.