So Elegant, So Easy—This Expensive Looking Dress Trend is Taking Over H&M, Zara and M&S

Broderie dresses are already poised to be summer's favourite buy. Discover our edit of the best styles to shop now below.

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Influencer @emmanuellek_ wears a white mini broderie dress with a red woven shoulder bag.
(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)
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With summer on the horizon, there’s no better way to welcome the sunniest season than by indulging in a weather-worthy dress trend, and as the days lengthen and the temperatures climb, the only style on my mind right now is the ever-elegant broderie dress.

Influencer @emmanuellek_ wears a white mini broderie dress with a red woven shoulder bag.

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Crafted from breathable, lightweight cotton, broderie dresses are defined by their intricate embroidery and signature eyelet detailing. Whilst crisp white iterations remain a classic, offerings can also span a broader palette.

The ultimate throw-on-and-go piece, the design is inherently polished and perfectly suited to a full range of summer occasions.

Influencer @hannahfgale wears a white maxi broderie anglaise dress with a wicker shoulder bag.

(Image credit: @hannahfgale)

Now sweeping across H&M, Zara and M&S, if past seasons are anything to go by, it won’t stay in stock for long. Scroll on to discover and shop the chicest broderie dresses to wear now and well into the months ahead.

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