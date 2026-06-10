Between the unexpected rainfall and the up-and-down temperatures, there hasn't been much chance to get our sandals out here in London. Still, I’m determined to make the most of toes-out season whenever the unpredictable UK weather allows. So I’ve started thinking about the sandals I’ll add to my summer capsule wardrobe. My first port of call for inspiration? My fellow editors, of course. After much discussion in the office, one thing became clear: certain sandal colours just aren't cutting it in 2026.
And as a minimalist who uses colour very intentionally, I prefer my shoes to do the heavy lifting in elevating my pared-back outfits, and, with this, I’ve taken clear notes on which sandal shades feel outdated to my fellow Who What Wear UK editors. And for summer 2026 specifically, fashion insiders are focusing on swapping out fleeting colour trends for polished, sophisticated hues that make for easy styling and that are sure to stand the test of time in their wardrobes.
So if you're also looking for the answer to which sandal colours are worth investing in for summer 2026, then you’re in luck, as our editors with the inside scoop have done the legwork for you. Keep scrolling to discover the five dated sandal colour trends fashion people are passing on in 2026, plus the five they'll be wearing instead.
Fashion Insiders Think These 5 Sandal Colours Are "Dated" in 2026
1. Wearing: Beige Sandals
Pausing: White Sandals
"Aside from the occasional poolside flip-flop, I've never been one to go for white sandals. Not only do they stain extremely easily, but this stark hue often looks out of place when paired with my darker palette. Instead, I’ll be opting for beige tones that feel warmer and complement the chocolate brown and black clothing I wear throughout the season." - Remy Farrell, Fashion Editor
Shop Beige Sandals:
H&M
Leather Sandals
Slip on and go.
LE MONDE BERYL
Suede 50 Wedge Sandals
'90s chic.
Toteme
T-Strap Nappa Sandals
These are at the top of my luxury wishlist at the moment.
Christian Louboutin
Rosalie leather sandals
For the stiletto-obsessed.
Next
Suede Round Toe Leather Thong Sandals
I almost mistook these for designer.
2. Wearing: Red Sandals
Pausing: Burgundy Sandals
"Burgundy sandals have dominated my wardrobes for the last few years, and whilst I’ll never deny their versatility and ability to look extremely expensive, this year I'm looking for something slightly bolder to offset my neutral outfits. And for summer 2026 specfically, stylish dressers are all about bright cherry red tones, from flip-flops to heeled sandals.”- Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolakis, Junior Fashion Editor
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Shop Red Sandals:
Gucci
Vittoria Thong Sandals
An easy way to add a pop of colour to an otherwise neutral outfit.
Reformation
Pina Flat Sandal
Simple but so very effective.
ZARA
Leather High-Heel Sandals
The perfect event heel.
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Haribalmu 10 Cutout Leather Slides
These are sure to earn you many compliments.
mytheresa
Jalen Slim suede sandals
A. Emery's viral sandals now come in this chic red suede iteration.