There’s a time and place for my midi skirts, and I’m always partial to a pair of leggings on those more casual days, but the honest truth is that I spend most of my time in jeans. Comfortable, versatile, and easy to style, I own a pair of jeans in almost every wash, length and silhouette that you can think of. And although I have no problem pairing them with my simple tank tops and t-shirts on most days, recently, I’ve been on the hunt for a dressier top style that I can pair them with for those slightly more formal occasions. Well, luckily for me, my search didn’t last too long, as I soon started to notice the same blouse style on almost all of the fashion people and celebrities I follow. Enter the boho blouse.
Most recently, I spotted Katie Holmes styling her scoop-neck blouse with a pair of two-tone jeans and suede ballet flats, creating a street style look that balanced casual comfort with effortless elegance. And she’s not the only stylish celeb backing the trend.
A few days ago, I also spotted Bella Hadid at the Orebella Jasmine Blues launch partywearing a lace-trimmed collar blouse with bootcut jeans and court heels, proving that this blouse trend works just as well as evening attire as well.
Reminiscent of those vintage tops that we’re all familiar with, these blouses are typically crafted from lightweight fabrics like cotton or linen, and feature delicate details such as puff sleeves, lace detailing, and subtle ruffles along the neckline or cuffs. Boho blouses will give your denim that whimsical and romantic edge that lends itself to formal, warm-weather styling. But the best part? This pretty top style will go with every type of jeans you own.
If you, too, are in need of a versatile blouse style to elevate your jeans this season, keep scrolling as below, I’ve rounded up the best boho blouses to shop for spring 2026 and beyond.
Shop the Best Boho Blouses
ZARA
Romantic Balloon Sleeve Blouse
Zara makes some of the best blouses on the high street.
DOEN
Henri Top
So pretty!
H&M
Pintucked Blouse
This looks way more expensive than its £28 price tag.
Reformation
Dolly Silk Top
The perfect way to dress up your jeans for an evening out.
CHLOÉ
Ruffled Cotton-Voile Blouse
A boho dream.
ZARA
Lace Trim Ruffled Blouse
This also comes in chocolate brown.
RIXO ⋆
Ellery Cotton Blouse
The collar! The lace! The peplum silhouette! There's so much to love about this blouse.