Hailey Bieber has a handful of wardrobe signatures: oversize leather jackets, tiny sunglasses, baby tees, and, lately, Gap's Low Rise '90s Loose Jeans. The jeans have become one of her most-worn off-duty staples, appearing everywhere from coffee runs to Instagram photo dumps, including a new post she shared yesterday. Now that the jeans are on sale—slashed from $90 to $71— it's tempting to add them to your cart immediately. Before you do, though, there's one other item I recommend you have on hand: a pair of flip-flops.
Bieber rarely wears her Gap jeans without them. While some people still think flip-flops belong exclusively at the beach, they've become a key part of her California-cool outfit formula, even when there's no sand in sight. I appreciate how she doesn't try to dress up inherently casual low-rise jeans, but instead leans into their chill nature with basic flip-flops. As someone who's lived in Southern California my entire life, I have no choice but to cosign this very West Coast trend. Scroll down to see how Hailey Bieber styled the Gap jeans in her most recent Instagram photos, and shop them for yourself.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.