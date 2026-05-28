Not Flip Flops, Not Jelly Shoes, Last Year’s Most Divisive Shoe Trend Is Coming Back

If you haven’t yet pulled your mesh ballet flats out from storage, consider this your sign to do so. Reviving the shoe trend I assumed had faded with last summer’s sun, Lily Collins stepped out this week, confirming that mesh ballet flats are still just as relevant for the season ahead.
Styling a light beige pair for a day out in Mykonos, Lily paired last year’s most divisive shoe trend with one of fashion’s most timeless dress styles. Wearing a pretty polka-dot summer dress finished with an oversized collar, her look balanced classic femininity with a more modern edge, thanks to her thoughtful choice of shoes.
Whilst it might feel like '90s-inspired flip-flops are the only shoes that matter right now, I’m convinced these elegant mesh flats are the real key to elevated summer styling. Breathable and lightweight—as any good summer shoe should be—but far more interesting than the minimalist sandals dominating the season, they feel like the perfect option for anyone looking to add a little personality to their warm-weather wardrobe.
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Leaning on classic accessories, Lily finished her outfit with a woven wicker hat, oversized black sunglasses and a simple blue tote.
As we sit on the precipice of summer, I’m newly convinced this trend is about to return in full force. If you’re convinced too, keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best mesh ballet flats below.
Shop Mesh Flats:
H&M
Mesh Ballet Pumps
These also come in powder pink and red.
H&M
Braided Ballet Flats
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Reformation
Britt Ballet Flat
Whilst I love these in the cream they also come in two other shades.
Free People
Maybe Mesh Flats
Style with denim or pair this with a swishy skirt.
Staud
Alba Leather-Trimmed Crochet Ballet Flats
This also comes in three other shades.
Alaia
Metallic Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
The silver shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh
Dear Frances' mesh shoes are a fashion person's favourites.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.