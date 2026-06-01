Okay, before we get too far into this, let's acknowledge that blue jeans obviously never go out of style. We all live in them, and they're perpetually chic. That said, as one of my colleagues recently pointed out, cool fashion people are also wearing colorful denim trends to look chic and relevant in summer 2026. My favorite of the bunch and one I'm seeing more and more on some of the most well-dressed I follow? Pink jeans.
One of the beauties of this trend is that its easy to dress up or down, where sometimes a classic light blue pair of jeans skews on the more casual side. For styling, Alexa Chung, for example, recently wore her pink jeans with the full Chloé look, complete with a sleek collarless blazer, sash, and the viral jelly heels. I also saved an outfit idea from Marilyn NK wearing her DL 1961 wide-leg pink jeans with a simple black blouse. Below you'll find these looks, and my favorite pairs of pink jeans to shop now if you want to test out something new this summer.
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How to Style Pink Jeans
Alexa Chung wore the iconic Chloé runway look, featuring the beautiful pink jeans.
CHLOÉ
High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
Pink jeans are actually easy to style because you don't need much to make that forward statement. This ensemble with the simple black blouse and accessories is beyond chic.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.