There are some staples that come synonymous with the summer season—plain white tank tops, drawstring linen trousers, leather flip-flops, and of course, the trusty woven tote. And whilst leather and suede iterations have my heart throughout the autumn, winter and spring, nothing says “sun-soaked getaway” quite like raffia.
An easy way to add texture and interest to your warm-weather outfits, but with a classic appeal that allows this bag structure to never date, you'll find a raffia tote on the shoulders of almost every editor, fashion person and influencer summer after summer. And with less than 3 weeks until the new season officially starts here in the UK, I decided it was time to start thinking about which designer raffia tote I’ll be purchasing for 2026.
Now, anyone who knows me will tell you that I'm extremely picky with the luxury items I invest in. I like to have full confidence that my high-end purchases are going to get a lot of wear before I take the leap and decide to buy them; however, the timeless nature of a woven handbag, along with it’s effortlessly polished appeal, makes it the ideal summer staple to splurge on. Not to mention that the craftspersonship, quality and design of designer raffia totes set them apart a lot further from their high street counterparts than other bag styles do.
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If you, too, are looking to invest or upgrade in a new raffia tote style, I've rounded up the very best designer finds below, from iconic cult buys that will never date to slightly trendier styles that are sure to freshen up your outfits this season.
The 31 Best Designer Tote Bags to Shop for Summer 2026