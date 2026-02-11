It's that time of year when it feels like winter may never end. If you've been counting down the days until you can retire your sweaters, scarves, and snow boots for the season, I have something that might perk you up: Chloé's resplendent new summer 2026 campaign. Reveling in these dreamy images might just be the next best thing to booking a beach getaway.
“I wanted to capture the rhythm of a summer day, the changing light, the warmth of the sun, and the feeling of slipping into a natural flow," Chemena Kamali, Creative Director of Chloé, shared in a statement. "A day in nature where every sense sharpens, revealing a radiance and spontaneity that have always been at the heart of Chloé.” Sam Rock photographed six stylish women for the campaign: Awar Odhiang, Jacqui Hooper, Julia Stegner, Noor Khan, Song Ah Woo, and Stella Hanan. "Light becomes its own language, unveiling crispness in the morning air, deepening into the radiance of midday, and dissolving into the warm, enveloping glow of the sun sinking into the horizon," the house explained in a press release. Scroll down to see Chloé's version of a "coastal utopia."
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.