It's no secret that the coolest accessories can totally take an outfit to the next level. As the temperature gets warmer, the fashion set has been reaching for beaded necklaces over and over this year. Yes, you heard that correctly, we're talking gorgeous beads crafted from a range of beautiful semi-precious stones—among other materials. If you've been itching to incorporate a gorgeous beaded necklace into your spring outfits, then look no further. I've done what I do best and hunted down some pretty styles from top retail hot spots worth taking a second look at.
As a shopping editor, you can rest assured that I've done my due diligence by hunting down some solid market selections just for your shopping pleasure. From higher ticket options like a necklace from Eliou to a couple of Madewell options that have been particularly popular. Keep scrolling to uncover a handful of thoughtfully curated beaded necklaces for you to shop.
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram & TikTok.