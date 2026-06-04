If You Want to Look Like Bella Hadid on a Yacht in Cannes, Don't Pack a Bikini

It may seem premature to say the European summer has already begun, but it's true. Every year, the Cannes Film Festival serves as the unofficial kickoff to the season, especially when attendees like Bella Hadid descend on the French Riviera, spending their days yachting on the Mediterranean in chic outfits and setting the tone for what everyone will wear in the months ahead. This year, one trend she's making a compelling case for is the one-piece swimsuit.
Hadid didn't just wear one one-piece swimsuit in Cannes—she wore several. The first was a burgundy striped style with blue contrast trim from Prada. It featured long, thin straps and a low back, which she paired with white sunglasses. The second was sportier—a wide-strap blue silhouette with a black graphic design, which she paired with retro sunglasses. And last but not least was a vintage Pucci halterneck style with ruffle-trimmed shorts.
While classic bikinis will always have their place, there's something undeniably chic about a one-piece right now. The silhouette feels polished yet sexy, offering a more refined take on swimwear without sacrificing style.
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Even if a trip to Cannes—or Europe in general—isn't on your summer itinerary, you can still channel Hadid's elegant Riviera aesthetic wherever you plan to soak up the sun. That said, keep scrolling to shop the best one-piece swimsuits of the season, including the Prada style she sported.