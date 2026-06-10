Fashion People in Their 20s and 60s Are Wearing the French-Approved Heel Trend With Summer Dresses

Sandals and summer dresses always go together, but this elegant shoe trend will make dresses look even cooler.

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Sarah Jessica Parker wears a printed dress with black ballet pumps; Kaia Gerber wears a black maxi dress with a clutch.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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The official start of summer is only 11 days away, which means the season for wearing dresses is here. While there isn't a single dress trend everyone is wearing, most fashion people agree that summer dresses in 2026 look best when paired with ballet pumps.

For those who are unfamiliar, ballet pumps are a very French-coded heeled-shoe trend. They're also known as block-heel pumps and combine the elegant shape of classic ballet flats with a 1.5-inch block heel. Despite the heel, these shoes remain comfortable and versatile.

The shoe trend, which is anything but new, has many fans, but the celeb most often seen donning it is Kaia Gerber. She wears ballet pumps all the time, especially with midi and maxi dresses for dinner with friends. Most recently, she paired her go-to white Camilles from the French footwear brand Repetto with a short-sleeve lace-trimmed maxi dress and a shoulder bag.

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Kaia Gerber wears a black maxi dress with white ballet pumps.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kaia Gerber: Repetto Camille Ballet Flats ($470)

But it's not just the women in their 20s who are fans of the shoe style. Chic dressers in their 60s are too. Sarah Jessica Parker was recently seen wearing a black pair in NYC. She styled them with a long-sleeved printed midi dress, a crossbody bag, and oversize sunglasses, proving their wearability and agelessness.

While flip-flops work well with summer dresses, ballet pumps feel noteworthy because not everyone has a pair—yet—or has worn them with a dress. If you're inspired to add these pieces to your warm-weather rotation, keep scrolling. Ahead, we're sharing the best summer dresses and ballet pumps.

Sarah Jessica Parker wears a printed midi dress with black pallet pumps and a crossbody bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop the Best Ballet Pumps and Summer Dresses