The official start of summer is only 11 days away, which means the season for wearing dresses is here. While there isn't a single dress trendeveryone is wearing, most fashion people agree that summer dresses in 2026 look best when paired with ballet pumps.
For those who are unfamiliar, ballet pumps are a very French-coded heeled-shoe trend. They're also known as block-heel pumps and combine the elegant shape of classic ballet flats with a 1.5-inch block heel. Despite the heel, these shoes remain comfortable and versatile.
The shoe trend, which is anything but new, has many fans, but the celeb most often seen donning it is Kaia Gerber. She wears ballet pumps all the time, especially with midi and maxi dresses for dinner with friends. Most recently, she paired her go-to white Camilles from the French footwear brand Repetto with a short-sleeve lace-trimmed maxi dress and a shoulder bag.
But it's not just the women in their 20s who are fans of the shoe style. Chic dressers in their 60s are too. Sarah Jessica Parker was recently seen wearing a black pair in NYC. She styled them with a long-sleeved printed midi dress, a crossbody bag, and oversize sunglasses, proving their wearability and agelessness.
While flip-flops work well with summer dresses, ballet pumps feel noteworthy because not everyone has a pair—yet—or has worn them with a dress. If you're inspired to add these pieces to your warm-weather rotation, keep scrolling. Ahead, we're sharing the best summer dresses and ballet pumps.
Shop the Best Ballet Pumps and Summer Dresses
J.Crew
Reverie Dress
One of those dresses that you can rely on in a style rut.
Steve Madden
Steffi Black Leather
Perfect.
Reformation
Anaya Knit Dress
Buying ASAP.
Repetto
Camille Ballet Flats
Name someone who's a bigger fan of Repetto's ballet pumps then Gerber—we'll wait.