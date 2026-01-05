Pinterest Just Predicted the Biggest Trends of 2026—5 I Know Will Go the Distance

Every year December feels punctuated by various platforms notifying us of our year in review. But, between the Spotify wrapped playlists and annual Instagram dumps, there is one list that gets me more excited for the year to come than any other–Pinterest Predicts. For the last six years the visual platform and everyone’s favourite mood board maker has launched its Predicts series, documenting the sometimes wacky, sometimes niche, but always viral trends set to dominate the year ahead and the class of 2026 did not disappoint.
As a social media editor, I’ve done enough scrolling (read: analysing) to know when the platform is onto something. And, with an 88% accuracy rate from their past reports, for Pinterest, that’s more often than you think. Remember Dopamine Dressing? Or the notorious Mob Wife Aesthetic? Well, we have Pinterest to thank for them. And how could we forget Rom-Com Core? or Eclectic Grandpa? For digital natives there’s no social barometer of the trends to know quite like Predicts. But, with the report covering so much ground (travel, lifestyle, interiors, fashion and beauty) it’s not always the easiest to digest. Or, as anyone reading the trend names will know, translate.
This year’s report is the most-expansive yet, but I’ll only be focusing on the fashion-related trends, (if you’re an interiors-fanatic or travel lover you can see the full report here). Matching Pinterest’s well-oiled algorithm with my analysis of the SS26 runways and socially savvy insights to let you know the trends to know and how to shop for them. Scroll on for the Pinterest trends I know will go the distance in 2026.
The Biggest Pinterest Fashion Trends of 2026
1. Brooches
Pinterest might have tipped brooches as 2026’s biggest menswear accessory but if the feathered flowers and ornamental fastenings of Mathieu Blazy’s SS26 Chanel runway are anything to go by, brooches are well on their way to becoming the ‘it’ accessory across womenswear too. It will be the chicest way to add a personal touch to your outfit in 2026. With dressing up set to make a return next year, the trend feels perfect for the personal style renaissance we’ve witnessed over the last few seasons, scroll on for the brooches we’ll be dressing up in 2026.
Lines & Current
'possibility' Swirl Brooch
Kenneth Jay Lane
Gold-Plated Leopard and Pearl Pin
Erdem
Flower Brooch
2.Glamoratti
First fragrance stacking, then Saint Laurent power shoulders and now the full throttle return of ‘80s glamour. Gone are the days of quiet luxury, we’re entering a new era of excellence in the form of over-the-top outfits and high shine. With the most-stylish of the fashion set predicted to embrace it, the red carpets of awards season will be dripping with high-effort looks–big jewels, expert tailoring and high, pigmented cheekbones are the move. Oh and did we mention leopard print? Expect the return of every animal (print) in the kingdom for 2026…
CHANEL
Shield Sunglasses
Queens of archive
Priscilla
Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana Lace Dress
3. Laced Up
You know a trend is about to have a moment when it’s got the interiors-obsessed, craft-inclined and style set in its grip. It was a summer of lace-trimmed everything, from slip skirts and satin shorts to headscarves and accessories, and that’s not including the lacy doilies and tablecloths adorning the chicest tablescapes in London. This beachy, vintage trend took over the feeds of the most-stylish influencers over the warmer months and we’ve seen it all over the catwalks this season. With big frills from Chloè’s spring collection and more lace from YSL, Dior and Margiela the trend will climb even higher over next year. Scroll on to shop the trend.
Reformation
Aurelia Tote Bag
Bimba Y Lola
Lace-Trimmed Midi Skirt
Urban Outfitters
Uo Appliqué Floral Scarf
4. Extra Celestial
Sculpted silhouettes, pastel palettes and opalescent accents will be a big trend in 2026. Last year we saw mermaid-like textures take over and in 2026 we’re making way for the cosmos to replace them. With similar whimsical qualities like lace, beads and shimmer, this trend is for those who like to have fun with their fashion. Think ultra shimmery shadows, pearlescent details and lots of silver jewellery.
Millie Savage
Millie's Objects – Watch
Embellished Mirror Skirt in Yellow, Size 2
Isamaya - UK
Core Palette 1.0
5. “Poetcore”
There’s always a couple of off-the-wall trends in the mix of Pinterest Predicts, and ‘Poetcore’ doesn’t, on the surface, make that much sense as a fashion trend. However, with terms like ‘journal ideas’ and ‘analog media 2026’ trending upwards right now, it feels as though our digital natives are shifting towards a new type of aesthetic, one which is rooted in arty and creative paths.
Similar to trending style aesthetics like ‘frazzled english woman’ and ‘romcom outfits’, this mood is all about chunky knits, textured blazers and tonal dressing. Think, dressing up like the quirky character in your favourite romcom. With a colour palette including reds, purples, brown and olive greens there’s an earthiness to the trend. Those loving the ‘poetcore’ trend will embrace eclectic outfits with personalised details, scroll on for how to shop it.
