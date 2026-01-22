If You Want to Look Like You Shop at The Row, This is The Exact Colour You Should Wear

It was the shade synonymous with the late legendary Italian designer Valentino, the hue that tints every Parisienne’s pout and the colour lionised by Cindy Crawford in a plunging Versace gown at the 1991 Oscars. But the rules of wearing red as we know it are about to change, with the spring/summer 2026 runways ushering in a new undertone worth taking note of—the poppy red colour trend.
In fashion, it’s the minute details that make the difference. Think of the way Maison Margiela identifies itself through four white stitches sewn in a rectangular and diagonal slant, or how Bottega Veneta’s signature intricatto weave immediately conveys the art of craftsmanship without featuring a single logo. Small gestures like these make a lasting impact in conveying refinement and quality. So, when it comes to something as universally lauded as this primary colour is, it’s these subtleties that truly matter most.
But what actually is the poppy colour trend? For the uninitiated, this rising pigment refers to a hyperspecific shade of red that features an orange tinge, resulting in a colour that exudes warmth and lightness. It’s a direct contrast to the typical cool-toned reds we see rearing their heads in January—bordeaux, burgundy, chianti, merlot, rouge, you name it—making it the perfect seasonal antidote to the deeper hues associated with cold spells. Call it dressing for the weather you want or even manifesting balmy days ahead, but it’s a mode that’s already gaining traction on the runway.
At Celine, newly-incumbent creative director Michael Ryder coated floaty dressing in the shade for a collection staged in the grounds of Parc de Saint-Cloud on the outskirts of Paris. Contrasting with the verdant greenery and the poise of the brown jacquard canvas, it’s the soft poppy colour that commanded focus and communicated an effortless elegance that wafted through the garden path.
Elsewhere, across the French capital, Proenza Schouler co-founders Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez staged a balmy-inspired collection for their debut as artistic leads of Loewe. Across a sun-drenched palette, subdued poppy reds appeared in the form of lightweight knits that you’d layer for an afternoon stroll by the beach and neoprene-esque collarless jackets.
Following suit, Mattheiu Blazy presented a series of floor-skimming skirts, coral necklaces and feathered hats saturated in the colour for Chanel, whilst Johnathan Anderson featured a pleated poppy red top that cascaded down the body and juxtaposed the lilac hats that were a hybrid of a nun's cornette and a naval officer’s bicorne.
But it wasn’t just the new guard ushering in the colour. In Milan, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons presented a study in archetypes, with boiler suits, opera gloves, skirts held up by overalls and bralettes rendered in a cacophony of vibrant tones. However, most notably, alongside the chartreuse greens, royal purple and lemon yellows, it was poppy red that stood out amongst the lacquered orange flooring.
Of course, it’s one thing to say a trend is making waves on the runway, which in this case, might take the form of a The Shining-esque tidal given the colour it derives from. However, the poppy colour trend is already being adopted on the high street and designer boutiques, with the likes of The Row and COS all co-signing on this shade.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.