Every Fashionable Woman in Los Angeles, Paris, and New York Owns a Bag in This Specific Color

When Timothée Chalamet showed up in a butter-yellow Givenchy leather suit to the Oscars, I knew the implications. The color has been overlooked for some time now. It is the color of the sun, Post-its, runny egg yolks, and Big Bird. For most, it is too much—too cheery, too in-your-face, too bright. Nothing subtle is yellow. Chalamet is famously not very nonchalant. He would wear a yellow suit to the Oscars, and so he did.

Timothée Chalamet wearing a yellow Givenchy suit at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The return of butter yellow was written on the wall long before he stepped foot on the red carpet looking like a fresh Easter egg. Yellow was not a color I ever paid much mind to until a couple months ago when I saw someone with a large yellow bag by the Canadian brand Le Febour . Its Everything Bag is extra large and slouchy with a thick brown leather strap. It comes in a buttery yellow that transfixed me and apparently everyone else who saw it. The brand only drops a handful of bags every couple weeks, and so far, the butter-yellow version is the first to go, every time, within seconds. I was lucky enough to score one and am drawn to it every day.

Le Febour's Everything Bag in butter yellow. (Image credit: Courtesy of Le Febour)

I've since noticed yellow bags, in particular, have been everywhere, but I am sure yellow suits will soon be everywhere, too, with women looking to transform their partners into Timmy Tim. Yellow bags are the easiest way to incorporate the color into your wardrobe without feeling like it's too much. It is just the right amount of yellow, in my opinion. It is a literal ray of sunshine you can wear and toss over your shoulder. It adds a lightness we could all use right now given how heavy everything feels in 2025.

Prada Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Siedrés Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Siedrés)

I've now spotted yellow bags all over social media, street style, and the runway. It has international appeal. The girls are wearing yellow bags everywhere from New York to Paris to London, but unlike other bag trends, you don't have to worry about this one being too oversaturated since not everyone owns the exact same yellow bag. It's easy to partake without feeling like you're wearing the same thing as everyone else.

Jacquemus and Prada have also both recently accessorized their runway models with little yellow bags. It's a great look because bags are so serious. They often require saving so you can afford them or restraint so they don't bankrupt you. To own one in a buzzy, bright yellow exemplifies the kind of fun fashion should always be. It gives the entire look it's worn with levity, and who doesn't want a look that makes you feel lighter?

Shop the butter-yellow bag trend below.

