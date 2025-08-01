Aluminum Luggage, Pedal Pushers, and This Controversial Flat-Shoe Trend: Meet Fashion's Unofficial Travel Uniform

Over the years, airport style has shifted from being a fashion statement to focusing on comfort. Now, fashion people are blending the two to appear chic, stay comfortable, and easily pass through TSA. Charli XCX is leading the movement, and she recently traveled in pedal pushers and Maison Margiela Tabi ballet flats.
Arriving at Heathrow Airport in London last week, Charli was spotted wearing an elegant all-black outfit. Her look featured a fitted T-shirt, low-rise pedal pushers, a chunky silver-buckle belt, Balenciaga's Le City bag, and Maison Margiela's Tabi flats. Because every fashion person knows that luggage is what makes a travel outfit, Charli completed her look with aluminum suitcases.
While we love the entire look, let's focus specifically on the Tabi flats. This shoe style has a cult following, but it is often seen as controversial or "ugly." The shoes feature a classic leather ballet-flats silhouette, but what sets them apart is the split-toe design. While they may appear painful, they're quite comfortable, and since TSA has recently ended the "shoes off" policy, you won't have to worry about going through security barefoot. Whether you're inspired to add a pair of these flats to your wardrobe or want to re-create the rest of Charli's fashion-person travel outfit, keep scrolling because we've rounded up everything you need to achieve the look.
Get the Look
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Short Sleeve T-Shirt
This tee really fits and looks good on everybody.
SNDYS X Revolve
Capri Pants
Between the price and the style, these are a perfect pair.
Maison Margiela
Black Tabi New Ballerina Flats
Other than Charli XCX, Zendaya, Emma Chamberlain, and Kylie Jenner are among the celebrities who wear Maison Margiela's iconic Tabi flats for everything from traveling to brunch with friends.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.