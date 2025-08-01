Aluminum Luggage, Pedal Pushers, and This Controversial Flat-Shoe Trend: Meet Fashion's Unofficial Travel Uniform

Spotted at the Heathrow Airport, Charli XCX wore a chic travel outfit that included Maison Margiela Tabi flats. Discover her look and shop the flat-shoe style ahead.

Charli XCX at Heathrow airport carrying aluminum luggage, wearing a black top, black pedal pushers, and Maison Margiela Tabi flats.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
By
published
in News

Over the years, airport style has shifted from being a fashion statement to focusing on comfort. Now, fashion people are blending the two to appear chic, stay comfortable, and easily pass through TSA. Charli XCX is leading the movement, and she recently traveled in pedal pushers and Maison Margiela Tabi ballet flats.

Arriving at Heathrow Airport in London last week, Charli was spotted wearing an elegant all-black outfit. Her look featured a fitted T-shirt, low-rise pedal pushers, a chunky silver-buckle belt, Balenciaga's Le City bag, and Maison Margiela's Tabi flats. Because every fashion person knows that luggage is what makes a travel outfit, Charli completed her look with aluminum suitcases.

Charli XCX at Heathrow Airport carrying aluminum luggage and wearing a black top, black pedal pushers, and Maison Margiela Tabi flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Charli XCX: Balenciaga Le City Bag ($3400); Maison Margiela Black Tabi New Ballerina Flats ($785); Away Aluminum Edition Luggage ($725)

While we love the entire look, let's focus specifically on the Tabi flats. This shoe style has a cult following, but it is often seen as controversial or "ugly." The shoes feature a classic leather ballet-flats silhouette, but what sets them apart is the split-toe design. While they may appear painful, they're quite comfortable, and since TSA has recently ended the "shoes off" policy, you won't have to worry about going through security barefoot. Whether you're inspired to add a pair of these flats to your wardrobe or want to re-create the rest of Charli's fashion-person travel outfit, keep scrolling because we've rounded up everything you need to achieve the look.

Get the Look

Fits Everybody Short Sleeve T-Shirt
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Short Sleeve T-Shirt

This tee really fits and looks good on everybody.

X Revolve Capri Pants
SNDYS X Revolve
Capri Pants

Between the price and the style, these are a perfect pair.

Black Tabi New Ballerina Flats
Maison Margiela
Black Tabi New Ballerina Flats

Other than Charli XCX, Zendaya, Emma Chamberlain, and Kylie Jenner are among the celebrities who wear Maison Margiela's iconic Tabi flats for everything from traveling to brunch with friends.

Shop Maison Margiela Tabi Leather Ballerina Flats in Moka ($995)

The Bigger Carry-On Suitcase: Aluminum Edition
Away
The Bigger Carry-On Suitcase: Aluminum Edition

Every fashion person with expensive taste owns aluminum luggage.

Shop More Chic Pedal Pushers and Ballet Flats

Bette Super Slim Capri
Free People
Bette Super Slim Capri

We love how these have a trouser-style waistband, so you can choose to add a cute belt or not.

Leather Ballet Flats
H&M
Leather Ballet Flats

You can't go wrong with this timeless pair.

Cotton-Blend Capri Pants
COS
Cotton-Blend Capri Pants

We'll be re-creating this entire look come September.

Stella Slipper in Leather
The Row
Stella Slippers

The leather on these new flats looks so supple that they seem like they would be very comfortable and flexible.

Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pant
Reformation
Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pant

These are for those who prefer a longer style.

Navy Cendrillon Ballerina Flats
Repetto
Cendrillon Ballerina Flats

Kaia Gerber is a big fan of Repetto's classic Cendrillon Ballerina Flats.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸