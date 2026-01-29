She Won: Kendall Jenner Is the First It Girl to Wear This Major Spring Color Trend in 2026

As winter marches on, it's clear that it's going to be a while before we can think of incorporating many of the spring/summer 2026 trends into our wardrobes—groundhog shadow or not. What you can start wearing is the spring/summer 2026 color trends, and Kendall Jenner is leading by example. For an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night in NYC, Jenner wore head-to-toe brand-new Chanel, including the brand's newest It bag and a dress from the pre-fall 2026 collection that's living rent-free in every fashion person's mind. It's a knee-length sequin-embellished tiger-print dress. Yes, by tiger, I mean orange.
Bright, juicy orange has made dozens of appearances on the spring/summer 2026, resort 2026, and couture spring 2026 runways thus far, solidifying that bold color is back this year. There's not a more eye-catching, joyful way to embrace it than with something orange, whether you're wearing it from head to toe or as an accent. Jenner's Chanel dress may not be available to the public just yet, but my searches prove that brands are already churning out orange pieces via dresses, bags, sweaters, trousers, and more. (Jenner is the first major It girl to be spotted in the orange trend on the streets in 2026, but I'd be remiss to not point out that Laufey was a vision in an orange Balenciaga gown on the Golden Globes red carpet earlier this month.)
Keep scrolling to see the color in action and dutifully follow Jenner's lead by securing your first orange purchase of 2026.
