Elite Dressers are Giving This Once Maligned Colour a Rebrand: Here's How to Wear Aubergine This Winter

Not purple and not deep brown, this earthy shade has every fashion editor's seal of approval this winter.

Influencers wearing the aubergine colour trend.
(Image credit: @tylynn; @hannamw; @cocoschiffer)
By
By
published
in Features

As we lean further into the winter months, the deeper, richer and more sultry the colour palettes of our wardrobes tend to go. The skies are grey, the nights are drawing in much quicker, and the rain, sadly, is inevitable. December is coming around quicker than the blink of an eye, but with that comes party season, 'sweater weather' and an opportunity to experiment with your day-to-day, chilly season looks. Having recently reported on the 7 key colour trends coming out of the autumn/ winter 2025, one key hue took the lead. Not purple, not burgundy and not deep brown, this earthy shade has every fashion editor's seal of approval this season—I'm calling it expensive aubergine.

aubergine-colour-trend

(Image credit: @astyleedit)

@astyleedit wears an aubergine sweater, bag and loafers, plus another aubergine sweater tied around her waist.

Once upon a time, this was the sort of colour that didn't get the time of day. Labelled ugly, old-fashioned and unattractive, I've since noticed that it's having a major rebrand. It has now been adopted by some of the biggest names on the fashion week calender, cheifly, The Attico, Alaïa, Christopher Esber and Chloé for the winter 2025 season. It's earthy, rich and decadent tone has now trickled down to the high street, with COS, Zara and H&M all getting into the aubergine spirit, meaning it's more accessible and wearable than ever before.

aubergine-colour-trend

(Image credit: @tylynn)

@tylynn wears a black henley sweater, plus aubergine-toned jeans.

I've spotted this shade across clothing, shoes and accessories, predominantly leather jackets, slinky dresses, fringed skirts, knee-high boots and suede handbags. It has a wealth-whispering allure, and works well worn in a head-to-toe, monochromatic fashion, or even paired with true black. If you are not afraid of toying with other colours, aubergine teams beautifully with powder pink, chocolate brown, charcoal, winter white, and even lavender too, respectively.

aubergine-colour-trend

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

@cocoschiffer wears an aubergine skirt paired with a black sweater, hat and heels.

It's also the kind of shade that makes you look twice. It isn't your regular burgundy, nor deep brown. It's a perfect in-between, which is a little bit hard to put your finger on. Put it this way, it reads rich.

aubergine-colour-trend

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

@smythsisters wears an aubergine-toned jacket, wide-leg trousers and leather bag.

Working well across evening-wear, denim, knitwear and leather, aubergine is the shade people in fashion are adopting now to give their winter wardrobes a regal spin. Black will never go out of style, so step out in this chic shade to set your look apart. You may even decide to not go back to black.

aubergine-colour-trend

(Image credit: @hannamw)

@hannamw wears an evening gown in an aubergine colour.

If you're ready to dip your toe into this colour trend, scroll on for the best aubergine-hued pieces to shop now, all the way from high street to high-end. Happy shopping!

Shop the Aubergine Trend