As we lean further into the winter months, the deeper, richer and more sultry the colour palettes of our wardrobes tend to go. The skies are grey, the nights are drawing in much quicker, and the rain, sadly, is inevitable. December is coming around quicker than the blink of an eye, but with that comes party season, 'sweater weather' and an opportunity to experiment with your day-to-day, chilly season looks. Having recently reported on the 7 key colour trends coming out of the autumn/ winter 2025, one key hue took the lead. Not purple, not burgundy and not deep brown, this earthy shade has every fashion editor's seal of approval this season—I'm calling it expensive aubergine.
@astyleedit wears an aubergine sweater, bag and loafers, plus another aubergine sweater tied around her waist.
Once upon a time, this was the sort of colour that didn't get the time of day. Labelled ugly, old-fashioned and unattractive, I've since noticed that it's having a major rebrand. It has now been adopted by some of the biggest names on the fashion week calender, cheifly, The Attico, Alaïa, Christopher Esber and Chloé for the winter 2025 season. It's earthy, rich and decadent tone has now trickled down to the high street, with COS, Zara and H&M all getting into the aubergine spirit, meaning it's more accessible and wearable than ever before.
@tylynn wears a black henley sweater, plus aubergine-toned jeans.
@cocoschiffer wears an aubergine skirt paired with a black sweater, hat and heels.
It's also the kind of shade that makes you look twice. It isn't your regular burgundy, nor deep brown. It's a perfect in-between, which is a little bit hard to put your finger on. Put it this way, it reads rich.
@smythsisters wears an aubergine-toned jacket, wide-leg trousers and leather bag.
Working well across evening-wear, denim, knitwear and leather, aubergine is the shade people in fashion are adopting now to give their winter wardrobes a regal spin. Black will never go out of style, so step out in this chic shade to set your look apart. You may even decide to not go back to black.
@hannamw wears an evening gown in an aubergine colour.
If you're ready to dip your toe into this colour trend, scroll on for the best aubergine-hued pieces to shop now, all the way from high street to high-end. Happy shopping!
Shop the Aubergine Trend
& Other Stories
Voluminous Belted Wool Coat
I love the volume to this coat, as well as the rich aubergine shade.
ZARA
Plain Knit Short Sleeve Top
This knitted tee is a great way to test drive the trend.
Prada
Buckle Leather Bucket Bag
This bucket bag lives rent-free in my mind. The perfect colour!
COS
Oversized Merino Wool Cardigan
COS's knitwear is unmatched.
MITHRIDATE
Alfie Pump
These Mithridate shoes are like a work of art!
Reiss
Oversized Leather Jacket
This leather jacket is a classic, and even more so in this shade.
H&M
Cashmere-Blend Polo-Neck Jumper
Add a little bit of cashmere to your life, with the help of H&M.
Mint Velvet
Bridie Burgundy Leather Knee High Boots
Put your best foot forward in these patent boots from Mint Velvet
& Other Stories
Gathered Midi Dress
All this dress needs in a knee-high boot and a suede handbag.
Mint Velvet
Burgundy Triangle Knit Scarf
Triangle scarves are a great way to add a splash of colour to your look.
ZARA
Plain Knit Cape Jumper
Capes are trending, just ask Zara.
The Fold
Andalo Leather Skirt
This pencil skirt is in a true, wealth-whispering aubergine shade. Obsessed!
Stradivarius
Soft-Touch Knit Sweater
A classic, and affordable knit, from Stradivarius.
Reformation
Alyssa Stretch High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
These look just like the ones worn by Ty Lynn! So chic.
ARKET
Upcycled Down Cropped Jacket
For your off-duty days, add a bomber jacket to your look.
MITHRIDATE
Knitted Team Polo
Rugby shirts are a great off-duty staple. Wear with jeans or a pleated skirt this winter.
MANGO
Draped Neck Top
Draped tops are trending. This aubergine-toned one from Mango is so grown-up.
NOUR HAMMOUR
Briona Belted Shearling-Trimmed Leather Coat
NOUR HAMMOUR is the coat brand on every fashion person's lips
H&M
One-Shoulder Mesh Top
I just know this top will pair well with jeans and kitten heels.
Miu Miu
Round Sunglasses
For a sugary-sweet touch, add these Miu Miu sunnies to your look.
JOSEPH
Sevres paneled leather skirt
Joseph do quiet luxury like no other.
COS
Fringed Wool Scarf
A scarf to keep the chill at bay, with a regal, aubergine spin. Love!
Emilia Wickstead
Nics Cropped Leather Jacket
Turn heads in this leather jacket and skirt set from Emilia Wickstead.
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper
This sweater is perfect for throwing over satin skirts and leather boots.