Here Before Your TikTok Algo: 6 On-the-Rise Nail Polish Colors to Try in 2026

The “red-nail theory” dominated our algos in years past, and glazed, chrome variants had beauty lovers in a choke hold for about two years straight, but celebrity manicurists have the exclusive intel on which shades are coming in hot in 2026. (Spoiler alert: They’re half classic, half entirely new.)
Celebrity nail artist Pattie Yankee divulges that 2026’s most popular polishes will “exude emotional ease and calmness but without compromising confidence and style.” These chic, more relaxed hues will contrast the busy nature of yesteryear’s eclectic 3D nail craze and meld seamlessly with future fashion trends. “Overall, the colors are minimal but with an added mood,” she adds.
“[Twenty twenty-six] is also the Year of the Horse, [and more] cool and muted hues will help bring in a sense of confidence and steadiness this year,” Yankee explains. “[Twenty twenty-six] is about moving forward with purpose. The right manicure can change your energy and how you hold yourself throughout the day, and these shades will help ensure you confidently take on what this year has in store for you.”
Ahead, six nail polish trends to model before everyone else does.
The Top 6 Nail Color Trends of 2026
Foam White
Between Pantone naming the grayish-white shade Cloud Dancer as the 2026 color of the year and the expected return of refined minimalism (really, did it ever leave?), it’s no surprise that both Yankee and celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec call out milky white as a top polish trend for this year. “Where the minimalism looks these past years consisted of mostly pinks and browns, the shift toward pastels, blues, greens, black, and white still [has] that understated look but with more personality,” Yankee explains.
Whether you opt for a soft, buildable white or an opaque hue, make sure it’s a little off—not the Liquid Paper look. Yankee points out that this easy, light shade helps maintain cohesion with the fashion trends to come. “Fashion often drives nail looks, and the colors will blend seamlessly with your fashion choices in 2026,” she adds.
Shop the Trend
Manucurist
Natural Nail Polish in Milky White
Pattie Yankee
Nail Polish in On Cloud 9
CND
Shellac in Studio White
Supreme Orange
We may only be a few weeks into 2026, but orange is already making quite a splash—and the experts don’t see this citrusy shade slowing its roll anytime soon. Between the late-2025 release of Marty Supreme (lest we forget Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s matching tangerine premiere looks) and Taylor Swift’s glitzy green-and-orange color scheme for The Life of a Showgirl, Kandalec is expecting “classic, brighter oranges” to bedeck tastemakers’ tips this year.
Shop the Trend
Essie
Nail Polish in Be Them All
Hermès
Les Mains Nail Enamel in Orange Boite
Aprés
Gel Couleur in Juzi Orange
Milk Chocolate
Brown nail polish is a bona fide neutral that will never go out of style, but Kandalec foresees an array of milky chocolate hues decorating cool people’s nails this year. From deep espresso browns to latte hues with healthy splashes of milk, the celebrity manicurist expects java brown in “a multitude of ranges and tones” to soar in 2026. “It's chic, elegant, and not as dramatic as black would be,” she explains, making this an excellent everyday shade. We also love how perennial brown nails are—they look just as luxe in chilly winter temps as they do under the sizzling summer sun.
Shop the Trend
Chanel
Le Vernis Nail Colour in Particulière
LONDONTOWN
Lakur Nail Polish in Natural Charm
Manucurist
Natural Nail Polish in Mocha
Grounded Green
Perhaps it’s a subliminal message that we all need to set down our phones and touch grass, but there’s no denying the main-character energy of the color green in the last few years. While Charli XCX's trendy, lurid Brat green was a head rush of adrenaline, 2026’s muted, gentle shade is the comedown after the party. “With a shift toward grounded and emotionally soothing colors in 2026, it’s no wonder these specific hues are trending upward this year,” muses Yankee.
Kandalec agrees, singling out “soft, earthy greens” while Yankee spotlights sage green nails. “I think people are trying to connect to nature and being more eco-conscious; this runs down to their wardrobe and fingertips as well,” adds Kandalec.
Shop the Trend
Pattie Yankee
Nail Polish in Pure Sage
Gelcare
Nail Polish in Herbal
Essie
Nail Polish in Willow in the Wind
Carbon Black
Now, we won’t pretend that black manicures are a new trend—but it is worth noting that experts are expecting an uptick in inky nails all year long. Maybe it’s because of the shade's edgy nature, or maybe it’s a pendulum swing from the classic, milky manicures that have been dominating the trend cycle for several years now. Whichever it may be, the comeback of this vampy shade proves that there’s something for everyone in 2026’s polish sphere if you look hard enough.