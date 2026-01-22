8 Who What Wear UK Editors Share the Travel Destinations They’re Dreaming of Visiting in 2026

The fatigue of the return-to-work period has already set in, you’re back to your regular grind of evening meal-prepping or battling the morning commute and you’re already desperate for another holiday. It’s a feeling we know all too well, thanks to the end of the festive season bringing a bleak reality check of the mundane rituals and daily habits that make up our regular lives. However, we can reframe this moment and use it as an opportunity to explore new horizons, both figuratively and literally. There’s nothing more exciting than the idea of travelling than travelling itself, and the new year promises to spotlight an abundance of incredible destinations sure to pique your interest.
For those seeking something off the beaten path, the sprawling hills of Georgia’s Caucasus mountain range or the Albanian Alps are sure to excite anyone looking for expansive landscapes, pristine hillsides and verdant greenery. A little closer to home, aquamarine waters and mystical alcoves like those found on Hydra in Greece’s Saronic Islands or Mallorca in the Spanish archipelago, guarantee an artistic and holistic reset, backdropped by tranquil waves and rocky clifftops. If you want to trade your Oyster card for something a little more elegant, new train journeys are destined to scratch this itch, like the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, a Belmond railway experience, which transports you from Paris to Istanbul over five luxurious nights.
With so much of the world to see in such little time, consider this your incentive to confirm your annual leave, start saving and book that getaway you’ve been dreaming of. If you’re unsure which corner of the globe to visit next or perhaps just want to live vicariously through others whilst you adjust back to quotidian activities, we here at Who What Wear UK have compiled a guide to the places we’ve wish-listed for the year ahead.
Dreaming of far-off shores or rustic hideaways tucked away in the countryside? Scroll on for the stylish destinations we’ve got our sights set on. The places you’ll go, indeed.
The 8 Holiday Destinations Who What Wear UK Editor's Have Wish-Listed for 2026
1. Island Escape
"My parents live in Barbados, so I go there at least once a year. But despite its very small size (you can circuit the entire island in under three hours), I’ve never run out of things to do. Between white-sand beach trips, rum tours and the delicious dining options, Barbados has a vibrant culture and an energy that feels equally serene as it does spirited.
"You can spend a relaxed morning on your own, swimming in the calm, clear waters, and then end the day chatting with locals as if you've known them for years at the lively Oistins Fish Fry. There’s such an ease in the day-to-day that I haven’t found replicated anywhere else in my years of travel. The food and drink are another constant highlight for me when I’m there; from fresh seafood that you can eat on the beach to fancier, more exclusive fine-dining options, it feels as if there's a new restaurant every time I arrive on the Island.
"But even after my 26 years of visiting, I still have many spots on my wish list; most significantly, the Harbour Lights beach show, which promises a Bajan night of music, dancing, dinner and unlimited drinks for the entire evening. Because I always stay with my parents, I haven't had many experiences with the hotels on the island; however, I’ve been assured that the Sandy Lane Hotel in Holetown is the perfect choice for those looking for a luxury getaway on the island." — Brittany Davy, editorial assistant
Shop the Trip:
2. Chic City Break
"Being so close to Europe, it’s hard to ignore the pull of the continent whenever it beckons. As someone who grew up on the other side of the world in Sydney, I always take such a thrill in being able to jump on a flight and arrive in some cosmopolitan capital only an hour or two later, which is why a chic city break has become my preferred type of trip over the past year that I’ve lived in London. In 2025, I crossed more than a handful of spots off my list: Paris, Oslo, Dublin, Athens and Berlin, to name a few.
"This year, I intend to expand my horizons even further and maximise my weekends with a couple of sweet two-to-three-night getaways that truly immerse me in my destination. After hearing so many incredible things about the Basque region, I want to spend a few days pottering around San Sebastian and Bilbao, feasting on pintxos and sipping on Rioja, before heading over the Pyrenees into France and ending at the ritzy seaside town of Biarritz.
"As someone who adores Scandinavian culture, interiors and architecture—not to mention fashion—I hope to make my way to Stockholm for a tour of the city’s bustling islands, cobbled streets and candy-coloured façades. After reading The Piano Teacher and watching Will Sharpe’s punchy turn as Mozart in the limited series Amadeus, I’m also intrigued by the sights and sounds of Vienna. With grand imperial palaces, refined historic settings and a rich sonic framework, a few days by the Danube sounds like precisely what I’m after.
"In the summertime, I’m hoping to make my way to a few coastal cities that act as gateways to beachy hideouts: Naples, Marseille and Barcelona, for instance. But in the meantime, I'm preparing to hit some new pavements with my carry-on bag packed with a few trusted essentials." — Ava Gilchrist, SEO writer
Shop the Trip:
3. Wellness Weekend
"After a very busy 2025, you may be ready for a little reset, and I'm the perfect person to talk to. A few times a year, I carve out time to escape the city to rest and recuperate, whether that's a few sun-clad days of Pilates near a calm beach or a cosy spa weekend. For me, the wellness weekend is a time to slow down, finally read that book that I've been saying I’ll get to later and indulge in a little pampering too.
"Unlike trips with full itineraries, it's the kind of break that won’t leave you needing another one straight afterwards, especially if you plan it correctly. For a touch of indulgence, I treat myself to a few weekends a year at The Galgorm in Northern Ireland, surrounded by nature and a series of hot tubs, spa facilities and great food that offer the perfect contrast to the everyday bustle.
"When I’m looking closer to home, I head to the coast, occasionally venturing into the icy seas or simply resetting with a warm drink by the fire. Next on my list is to head further afield to warmer climes, filling my weekend with hikes and dips in the sea, but still making time for a massage here or a facial there to truly embrace my moment of relaxation." — Florrie Alexander, shopping editor