Mango's Designer-Level Collection is Full of Wealth-Coded Staples—11 I Tried

Last Wednesday, I found myself beelining up to the flagship Mango outpost on 5th Avenue as soon as I shut my laptop for the day. The reason? The spring 2026 drop of Mango Selection which had just landed in stores. If you don't already know about it, it's the Spanish retailer's one-off collection that highlights a tight edit of directional and trend-forward pieces and TBH, it's what I wait all year for. The lineup is always filled with the chicest pieces that, without fail, end up going a little viral online. I've added a few to my own wardrobe over the years and they're always well worth the investment because they end up becoming some of my most worn and treasured items.
The Selection line may sit at a higher price point than the rest of Mango, but the pieces both look and feel so luxe—and genuinely compete with some of the designer labels hanging next to them in my closet. The collection always taps into just a few key trends of the season, and right now that means a focus on sculptural shapes, elegant high-neck staples, and some of the most stunning jackets I've seen in a long, long while. A wrap collar leather jacket, lace-trimmed tank and cinch-waist herringbone suit were all the highlights of my shopping excursion and what you can expect to see in the slides ahead.
Leather Wrap Collar Jacket
It's not every day that a piece of clothing makes me audibly gasp, but then again it's not every day I come across as beautiful of a jacket as this one. Once the sales associate returned with the news that she'd sourced one of the last pieces available from the stock room, you'd have thought I'd just heard I'd won the lottery by the way I reacted. It's not a surprise to learn that the jacket has become a viral (and therefore nearly sold-out) hit almost immediately after Mango dropped its Selection line a few weeks ago.
Bomber Leather Jacket With Wrap Collar
Lace-Trimmed Tank and Herringbone Suit
Even the smallest hint of lace can go a long way, and that's a fact. I can already tell this asymmetric tank is the kind of layering MVP that can take anything up about five notches. The move is to wear it peeking out from underneath something boxy like a double-breasted blazer, a sweater, or even T-shirt.
Asymmetric Satin Lace Top
The details are what separates this from your run-of-the-mill pantsuit: the asymmetric button closure, front seaming, and herringbone print that come together to make this one chic and forward tailoring moment.
Herringbone Double-Breasted Suit Blazer
Flecked Suit Trousers
Draped Dress with Matching Scarf
I've made it no secret that I'm a big fan of the scarf belt styling trend, and I've tried about half a dozen ways to wear it, from a tank and trousers to wearing it over a jacket, but none are quite as easy and chic as this ready-made outfit with the dress and its matching scarf. I was immediately drawn to the semi-sheer fabric that looked even more beautiful in motion than it did on the hanger. IMO, this is the best—and easiest—way to wear the scarf silhouette.
Lyocell Dress With Matching Scarf
Funnel-Neck Trench Coat
There are hundreds of funnel-neck jackets on the market right now, but trust me, this one is especially good. I love the wider slouchy neckline that makes it feel a tad more effortless and lived-in, plus the double-breasted snap buttons make it easy to style in any number of ways—whether buttoned all the way up, halfway open, or tied at the waist. This shade of ivory always looks a bit fresher than a typical beige trench coat, giving any spring outfit a more forward feel.
Oversized Funnel-Neck Trench Coat With Belt
Maxi Dress with Bikini Detail
I've made it my mission to find the *perfect* LBD and over the years, that has meant trying on anything I see that even remotely shows potential. So trust me when I say I've done the legwork on great black dresses and this one immediately ranked high up on my list (next to personal favorites from Khaite and Proenza Schouler, mind you). The silhouette features a built-in halter top neckline that makes the otherwise simple knit number feel far cooler than the average. It's minimalist, but far from boring.
Dress With Combined Fine-Knit Collar
Fluid Plum-Colored Trench Coat
Things I never thought I'd be saying: purple is my color. Powering purple may be trending on the runways this season, but as someone who's largely averse to saturation, I figured I'd steered clear of it myself. Until I glimpsed this exact shade of plum, that is. It's a moodier purple, more akin to a burgundy, and surprisingly so striking on this fluid trench coat. The color, paired with the perfectly unstructured silhouette, makes this a piece I'd expect to find at The Row or Phoebe Philo—but no, it's yours for under $400.