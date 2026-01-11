Suddenly, Fashion People Are Wearing This Divisive New Trainer Trend

You know what wasn’t on my bingo card for 2026? Backless trainers. And yet, just 11 days into the year, this unlikely silhouette is staging quite the takeover. Backed by some of fashion’s most influential houses—think Miu Miu and Dries Van Noten—the surprising shoe is fast emerging as one of the season’s most impactful trends.
At first glance, these styles look much like the trainers you reach for on the daily. Look closer, however, and you’ll spot the defining detail: a mule-like, open heel. Practical for sport? Absolutely not. But as we’ve learned time and time again, impracticality has never been a dealbreaker in the world of sneakers—just cast your mind back to the resurgence of wedge trainers.
Lighter than traditional kicks, backless trainers feel perfectly primed for the warmer months ahead. I can see them stepping in as a chic alternative to sandals or classic mules once the temperatures start to rise.
In a landscape already crowded with divisive trainer trends, this one feels poised to make a lasting impression. If your curiosity is piqued, keep scrolling to discover and shop the backless trainers to know about now.
Shop Backless Trainers:
Miu Miu
New Balance X Miu Miu 530 Sl Deco Calf Leather Mules
Miu Miu X New Balance's trainer mules are already the fashion person's favourites.
Dries Van Noten
Suede Sneaker Mules
The suede trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Charles & Keith
Lace-Up Slip-On Sneakers
Whilst I love these in the light taupe, they also come in three other shades.
Anthropologie
Back 70 Leopard Print Backless Mule Trainers
Leopard print is set to continue its rule as the season's favourite motif.
Stradivarius
Cow Print Mule Trainers
Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.