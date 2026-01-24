If I asked you to picture the shoe collection of the quintessential French woman, trainers may not instantly spring to mind. Ballet flats? Most definitely. Loafers? Of course. But the sporty style, which often delivers practicality first and foremost? Well, they don’t scream Parisian elegance like, say, some of the more classic shoe trends that fill our wardrobes year after year. Or do they? You see, a big part of my job is keeping track of the most stylish women, and so, unsurprisingly, my attention is often turned to Paris and its surrounding cities. And it turns out, stylish French women are big fans of trainers, often putting their own unique spin on many of the styles we know and love.
Take Parisian content creator Franny Fyne, for example, who took to the streets of Paris just last year in a trench coat, jeans and monochrome Adidas Samba’s. Topped with a beret, her trainer's outfit felt equal parts chic and sophisticated and perfectly in keeping with her luxe French aesthetic. And, she’s not alone. For her food shop in the capital, Anne Laure Mais went monochromatic as well in a pair of slim Onitsuka Tiger trainers, while Ellie Delphine showed that designer trainers are always a chic choice in Miu Miu’s suede Plume trainers alongside a tonal beige look.
What this all proves is that French women aren’t just big fans of trainers, but they're actually at the forefront of many of the biggest trainer trends. So, I thought, why not turn my attention to the trainers they're wearing right now to get some insight into the trainer trends that are set to take over in 2026? Keep scrolling for my findings alongside some of my favourite styles so you can recreate the looks yourself…
The Trainer Trends French Girls Are Wearing In 2026:
1. Tennis Trainers
Style Notes: I already mentioned Franny’s chic trench coat and trainers look, so let’s take a closer look at her kicks in more detail. Featuring a contrasting gum sole, sleek, slim upper and nostalgic 80’s style design, tennis trainers are a favourite with fashion IT-girls around the globe. For a French girl spin, opt for a monochrome style like Franny, or experiment with colour or print for a more statement look.
Style Notes: Slim trainers have been gaining popularity for a few months now, so of course, French girls are already adding them to their wardrobes. Onitsuka Tiger’s nostalgic shape is the chicest way to go for a trend-led look, or, head to the high street, where many brands have dropped their own versions of the streamlined style.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Combined Trainers With Laces
Sleek and simple.
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66
I'm obsessed with this high-shine silver finish.
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers
COS' trainers come in so many different shades to suit all tastes and styles.
adidas Originals
Tokyo Trainers
This tone will work year-round.
3. Ballet Trainers
Style Notes: If there’s one trainer trend that feels absolutely fitting for French women to get on board with, it’s the rise of the ballet trainer. Bridging the gap between ballet pumps and trainers, these hybrid styles offer a lighter finish than traditional chunky shapes, making them the perfect pairing for skirts and dresses as well as slim-leg jeans and trousers.
Shop the Trend:
Puma
Speedcat Ballet Suede Low-Top Trainers
Just add frilly ankle socks.
vivaia
Square-Toe Lace-Up Satin Sneakerina
These are a celeb favourite.
Axel Arigato
Marathon Ballet
For something a little chunkier.
COS
Suede-Nylon Ballet Trainers
Wear these with tailoring to the office.
4. Gymcore Trainers
Style Notes: For something a little more classic, chic French women are still reaching for their traditional gymcore trainers like New Balance’s 530s and On’s plush Cloud trainers, especially in walkable cities like Paris and Marseille. If you’re tapping into this trend, just ensure they’re box fresh for a clean look and pair with luxe coords and denim for an easy everyday look.