I'd Put Money on it—This Adidas Trainer Trend is About to Steal Samba's Top Spot

Sure, I work in fashion and track trends for a living, but even if I didn’t, I have no doubt this trend would have made its way onto my radar in due course. A fresh contender within Adidas’ extensive archive, the Japan Trainer is quietly shaping up to rival the Samba this season. With its slim, streamlined profile, it feels sharper and more in tune with this year’s appetite for pared-back, retro silhouettes—picking up right where the Samba’s reign left off.
First launched in 1964 for the Tokyo Olympics, the Japan was designed with athletic minimalism in mind. Decades later, the silhouette has been faithfully reissued, and in the last few seasons it’s found new relevance—becoming one of Adidas’ most talked-about heritage revivals.
Available in a spectrum of colourways—from rich burgundies and electric cobalts to timeless blacks and whites—the Japan Trainer taps directly into the tones set to dominate the next six months. Styles range from smooth leather to perforated finishes, offering subtle variations that make them easy to fold into any wardrobe.
And the fashion world has noticed. Kendall Jenner was recently spotted in a pair, and the style is steadily gaining traction among editors and influencers. If the Samba defined the last few years, the Japan is positioning itself as the next great low-profile sneaker to know.
So if, like me, you’re hunting for a trainer trend with staying power, read on to shop Adidas Japan trainers below.
Shop Adidas Japan Trainers:
Adidas
Japan Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Rendered in black, these sleek trainers will elevate your styling in an instant.
Adidas
Japan Shoes
These retro inspired shoes won't stay in stock for long.
Adidas
Japan Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Add a pop of colour to your autumn rotation.
Adidas
Japan Suede-Trimmed Perforated Leather Sneakers
The low-profile design gives these a sleek and polished edge.
Adidas
Japan Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Style this with denim or wear it with sporty shorts or skirts.
Adidas
Japan Shoes
Every great wardrobe starts with a simple pair of white trainers.
Adidas
Japan Decon W Perforated Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Cream and burgundy is a colour combination I'll never tire of.
Adidas
Japan Shoes
The metallic trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.