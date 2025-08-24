I'd Put Money on it—This Adidas Trainer Trend is About to Steal Samba's Top Spot

Adidas Japan trainers packed in a suitcase.
(Image credit: @wearetwinset)
Sure, I work in fashion and track trends for a living, but even if I didn’t, I have no doubt this trend would have made its way onto my radar in due course. A fresh contender within Adidas’ extensive archive, the Japan Trainer is quietly shaping up to rival the Samba this season. With its slim, streamlined profile, it feels sharper and more in tune with this year’s appetite for pared-back, retro silhouettes—picking up right where the Samba’s reign left off.

Influencer @wearetwinset wears Adidas Japan Trainers with jeans and a camel coat.

(Image credit: @wearetwinset)

First launched in 1964 for the Tokyo Olympics, the Japan was designed with athletic minimalism in mind. Decades later, the silhouette has been faithfully reissued, and in the last few seasons it’s found new relevance—becoming one of Adidas’ most talked-about heritage revivals.

Available in a spectrum of colourways—from rich burgundies and electric cobalts to timeless blacks and whites—the Japan Trainer taps directly into the tones set to dominate the next six months. Styles range from smooth leather to perforated finishes, offering subtle variations that make them easy to fold into any wardrobe.

Influencer @wearetwinset wears Adidas Japan Trainers with a denim shirt and barrel leg jeans.

(Image credit: @wearetwinset)

And the fashion world has noticed. Kendall Jenner was recently spotted in a pair, and the style is steadily gaining traction among editors and influencers. If the Samba defined the last few years, the Japan is positioning itself as the next great low-profile sneaker to know.

So if, like me, you’re hunting for a trainer trend with staying power, read on to shop Adidas Japan trainers below.

