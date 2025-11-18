Anyone who knows me will tell you that I'm not usually one to buy into trends or “Instagram-viral” items. To me, the more classic the clothing, the better, especially since I invest in pieces with the intention of making them last as long as possible. Because of their quick turnaround, trending clothing items not only go out of style faster, but I also find them much harder to incorporate into my existing wardrobe. However, every so often, something comes along that’s just as timeless as it is trendy, thus earning its title as a cult buy.
I’m talking about those undeniably chic social media-viral items that are genuinely worth the investment, as well as have the ability to stand the test of time in your wardrobe. And for winter 2025, there are a myriad of 'it' buys from both the high-street and designer market that I’m seriously considering investing in. Whether it's a hidden affordable gem or a well-known luxury piece, this season is already brimming with clothing, shoes, and accessories that are destined for cult status, but will equally work just as easily in your capsule wardrobe in the years to come.
Keep scrolling to discover the 7 cult buys that everyone, from editors to fashion influencers, is investing in for winter 2025 (and beyond).
7 Cult Buys That Will Dominate Winter 2025 (and Beyond)
1. Róhe Mandarin Outerwear
Style Notes: The brand Róhe has been popping up all over my Instagram feed for a while now, but I don’t think I’ve seen any of their items get quite as much hype as their Mandarin outerwear. Whether it be a cardigan, jacket, or long coat, I’ve spotted the Amsterdam-based brand's outerwear on all of my favourite fashion influencers lately, and I’m very much convinced that this will be my next winter purchase. The finer details are what nod to Róhe's expert balance of modern and timeless, from the collarless neckline to the classy pankou closures. Plus, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a warm faux fur, sleek leather, or classic wool iteration.
Shop the Cult Buy:
Róhe
Mandarin Waisted Cardigan
Waisted silhouettes always get a yes from me.
Róhe
Mandarin Wool Coat
The longer iteration is so elegant.
Róhe
Mandarin Faux Fur Coat
Chocolate faux fur? Yes, please.
Róhe
Mandarin Leather Jacket
The style also comes in a sumptuous leather fabrication.
2. COS Funnel-Neck Cashmere Jumper
Style Notes: If there’s one thing I can guarantee, it's that COS’s knitwear will find its way into my wardrobe every winter, and this year, the brand has presented its own take on one of 2025’s most elegant trends in the form of the cashmere funnel-neck jumper. This sophisticated silhouette has been spotted all over my feed and TikTok fyp lately, whether it be a long coat, short jacket, or knitwear staple. So I, for one, was excited to spot an expensive-looking high-street version of this trend. Made from 100% GCS cashmere, and available in 4 classic but stylish colours, I’m very tempted to splash out on all of them...
Shop the Cult Buy:
COS
Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
There's nothing more versatile than a black knit in winter.
COS
Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
This rich burgundy shade is sure to sell out.
COS
Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
The perfect pop of colour.
COS
Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
This deeper grey is calling my name.
3. Miu Miu Beau Bag
Style Notes: It feels like there’s a new designer handbag launch every other week, so naturally, I’m always reluctant to label a bag as the next ‘It’ style. However, after spotting a certain handbag on celebs and fashion people alike, I think I’ve found one worthy of the ‘cult’ title. Debuted in Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2023 show, the Beau bag creates the perfect balance between classic and elevated. Its boxy shape, pared-back design, and rectangular shape that’s reminiscent of a classic briefcase make it feel equally as timeless as it feels on-trend.
Shop the Cult Buy:
Miu Miu
Beau Leather Bag
So chic, and extremely easy to style.
Miu Miu
Beau Nappa Leather Bag
I adore the distressed leather look.
Miu Miu
Suede Beau Bag
I also have my eye on this suede iteration.
Miu Miu
Beau Python-Printed Ayers Leather Bag
Animal print has become a neutral in my wardrobe.
4. Agolde '90s Pinch Waist Long Jeans
Style Notes: Agolde has long been regarded as one of the most renowned denim brands on the market. From classic wide-leg styles to the trending barrel-leg silhouette, fashion people and editors alike can’t get enough of this LA-based brand. However, it’s the '90s Pinch-waist straight-leg jeans that have really taken off since the brand first launched, and for winter 2025, it’s the longer length that people have their eyes on.
Shop the Cult Buy:
AGOLDE
+ Net Sustain '90s Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
Darker denim always looks so elegant.
AGOLDE
90's Pinch Waist Long Frayed High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Light-wash denim will help to brighten up you winter outfits.
AGOLDE
'90s Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
You can't go wrong with a classic blue hue.
AGOLDE
'90s Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
You'll find yourself reaching for these jeans on repeat.
5. Prada Antiqued Pumps
Style Notes: What happens when you take an existing cult classic buy (heeled pumps) and turn the chicness level up to 100? The Prada Antiqued leather pumps, of course, and from the moment I saw these shoes on Elsa Hosk during the spring/summer 2026 fashion month, I knew that I’d be seeing much more of these sleek heels over social media this winter. The strong lines, bold details, and distressed leather transform this typically feminine heel into a much edgier style that's perfect for any and every occasion.
Shop the Cult Buy:
Prada
Antiqued Leather Pumps
These are Elsa's exact pair.
Prada
Antiqued Leather Pumps
The cream hue is surprisingly versatile.
Prada
Antiqued Leather Pumps
So sleek.
Prada
Antiqued Leather Pumps
The black also come in a kitten heel for those of us who need it.
6. Wardrobe.NYC Blazer Dress
Style Notes: Tailoring has been an overarching trend across all seasons this year, so it’s only natural that this continues into winter. At the moment, it’s tailored dresses that are really taking off on social media and Wardrobe.NYC is by far the brand that I spot the most. The waisted silhouettes and elegant necklines of this mini blazer dress exude an effortlessly polished energy that does all of the styling work for you, making it a huge hit amongst fashion people.