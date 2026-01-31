Live From The West Village: 8 Winter Trends I Can’t Walk a Block Without Spotting

One of the most indelible cultural influences on those who call Manhattan home (myself included) will always be the television series, Sex and the City. Even apathetic New Yorkers can admit they’ve gotten caught up in the fantasy, or rather, the fashion, donned by the series protagonists. The sartorial choices of characters like Charlotte York will likely live rent-free in the minds of fashion people because they were so reflective of the culture at the time. Moreover, over time, multiple generations have turned to the series as a source of inspiration, whether driven by a desire to move to the Big Apple to pursue their dreams or simply to escape through the characters’ style choices. It’s likely that the influence of this show will never diminish, but even the most devout fans may occasionally yearn for more contemporary visuals. After all, there's only so many times you can rewatch the show before it can start to get, well, stale! Thankfully, there’s one place you can turn to for new inspiration: New Yorkers themselves.
Frankly, there’s no better place to look for sartorial inspiration than strolling through the streets of where they shot the majority of the series, ahem, the West Village. You can't walk a block amongst the bustling restaurants or historic brownstones in this neighborhood without spotting someone donning one of the season's biggest trends. Living in the West Village is sort of like living on the set of Sex and the City; you think you've spotted Samantha Jones in the wild, but it turns out to be a super-stylish stranger on their way to Bar Pisellino. Of course, not everyone is lucky enough to call this part of town home, much less prance around in search of popular winter trends; that's where my expertise comes in handy. With over six years of residing in the concrete jungle as an editor, I've got a knack for spotting runway trends in the wild. Ahead, I'm sharing 8 winter trends that have taken West Village. Even if you don't call New York City home, adopting any of these street-style trends will surely have you feeling like Carrie Bradshaw.
#1. Pony, Up!
No matter your zip code, there's always one thing you can count on to come back into style when it's cold outside: ample textures. The most recent example of this phenomenon is New Yorkers' giddy embrace of pony hair. The winter trend was first spotted in the F/W 24 collections of Tory Burch, Michael Kors, and Khaite. Since then, we've seen other fashion houses release highly coveted calf-hair outerwear, footwear, and even accessories. With runway collections showing so many different ways to adopt this trend, it was only a matter of time before it took over the West Village—spoiler, it's done just that this season. Pony hair has become the texture of choice among the style set, as it's not only practical enough to wear on cold days but also posh enough for a new jazz bar in the city.
NOUR HAMMOUR
Althea belted cow hair coat
You could bury me in this coat.
Staud
Wally leopard-print calf hair ankle boots
I can attest that Staud's boots are the most comfortable heels for walking countless city blocks.
TOTEME
T-Lock mini calf hair clutch
Every New Yorker needs a clutch that can go from day to night.
Topshop
Faux Calf-Hair A-Line Skirt
For the Midwest girls in the big city.
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Noelle zebra-print calf hair ballet flats
Walk around the concrete jungle in style.
#2. Oversized Aviators
It might be winter, but no wardrobe is complete without a pair of sunglasses. Every New Yorker can attest to the fact that the key to avoiding eye contact or any awkward encounter at the West Fourth train station is having a pair of oversized sunglasses in tow! Although recent runway collections offered ample trending silhouettes to choose from, it seems the only frame that's caught New Yorkers' eye is the oversized aviator. From Tom Ford to Loewe, recent collections revitalized this classic eyewear by incorporating '70s-inspired elements that felt reminiscent of Studio 54's heyday in Manhattan—think: curved edges, colorful lenses, and chunky frames. The contemporary spin on these sunglasses makes them the perfect accessory for one of those quintessential days in the city, when you start out somewhere in the village and somehow end up watching the sunrise the next morning.
TOM FORD
Bronson 60mm Aviator Sunglasses
These are so Carrie Bradshaw-coded.
Lexxola
Bella Sunglasses
Hot child in the city!
Le Specs
Dream Boat Sunglasses
You're sure to stand out from the crowd of tourists in these shades.
Chloe
Aviator Sunglasses
Picture wearing these sunglasses on a rooftop in New York in the summer—dreamy, amrite?
Elisa Johnson
Val Sunglasses
Two-tone sunglasses are currently all the rage.
#3. Unnecessary Gloves
If the notion of wearing sunglasses in the winter seems entirely superfluous, then allow me to introduce you to another popular styling trend: unnecessary gloves. Yes, you read that right. Despite dismal winter forecasts, fashion people have decided that the best way to wear gloves this winter isn't to wear them at all, but rather to use them as decoration. Although some of the origins of this styling trend can be traced back to the streets of Copenhagen and Paris, New Yorkers have a knack for making things, more specifically, trends their own. That's evidenced by the onslaught of social posts and street-style photos of locals adopting the styling trend by draping their gloves over belts or over the flap of a handbag. It's a reminder that the true litmus test for whether a trend is bound to make it everywhere lies in whether it can be spotted across the Empire State.