Every Cool Person I Know Has Ditched Leopard for This Trending Animal Print

From soft, fluffy coats worn by Sofa Richie Grainge to the latest sneaker collab, this winter, style insiders are replacing their leopard for deer print. Discover the cosy trend below.

Three fashion people wear the deer-print trend.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Jump to category:
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki's avatar
By
published
in News

A few weeks back, on my usual evening scroll, I found myself stopped mid-swipe by an image of Sofia Richie Grainge.

Posing in a mirror selfie, it wasn’t the announcement of her second pregnancy that caught my attention, nor the launch of her brand SRG Atelier; in fact, it was the deer-print jacket she was wearing that made me hit the save button and forward the picture to my friendship group on WhatsApp.

Sofia Richie-Grainge wears the deer print trend.

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Prints in fashion are hardly groundbreaking. Leopard print has long shed its Kat Slater connotations and pivoted to become one of the chicest motifs of the season, whilst zebra print continues to lend our cold-weather outfits an exotic edge and cool-girl-coded bolt of visual interest. But there’s something about the quiet arrival of the deer-print trend in winter 2025 that feels genuinely new amidst the usual roster of animal prints.

Image of the Tory Burch autumn/winter 2025 runway. The model wears the deer print trend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This playful, Bambi-inspired motif might appear to have suddenly landed in the winter wardrobes of the fashion set, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. As with most emerging trends, the runways were way ahead of the mainstream curve. Making its debut in Tory Burch's autumn/winter 2025 show in the form of a structured jacket, the message was clear: deer is here to refresh our typical neutral colour palette. Yes, we love a tan jacket, but with little, irregular white spots? How sweet!

Since then, the allure of this print has snowballed. First, it was Sofia in her plush SRG Atelier coat, which proceeded to sell out immediately. Then, it was the much-anticipated Gap x Sandy Laing collaboration, and our social media editor, Megan Storey, tried on the faux-fur deer-print jacket, confirming the piece is just as good as it looks. And now, ASOS and Puma have joined the herd, set to launch a limited-edition Speedcat and Speedcat Ballet Flat rendered in the print’s earthy browns and soft beige tones on 4 December.

Fashion person Rebecca Ferraz-Wyatt wears the deer print trend, she wears a it in faux fur coat form.

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Personally, I'm head over heels for it. Maybe it’s because it feels like a natural progression of the joyful polka dots that were everywhere this summer, or perhaps it’s simply that for me, the usual animal motifs have become a little oversaturated. Whatever the reason, one thing's for certain: deer print has arrived, and it’s ready to shake up the world of pattern.

Fashion person Victoria Montanari wears the deer print trend. She wears a printed jacket in a recent image.

(Image credit: @vicmontanari )

If you’re thinking this print might be a little hard to style, I've got you. Offsetting your neutrals nicely, deer print works as leopard or zebra, and if anything, it's just a softer, easier pattern to play with. It adds a gentle pop of visual interest whilst creating looks that feel undeniably elevated and just a little fresher.

So, whether you want to hop on this burgeoning trend early or are just here to see what it has to offer, scroll to discover my edit of the deer-print trend.

Shop the Deer-Print Trend

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.

Latest