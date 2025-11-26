A few weeks back, on my usual evening scroll, I found myself stopped mid-swipe by an image of Sofia Richie Grainge.
Posing in a mirror selfie, it wasn’t the announcement of her second pregnancy that caught my attention, nor the launch of her brand SRG Atelier; in fact, it was the deer-print jacket she was wearing that made me hit the save button and forward the picture to my friendship group on WhatsApp.
Prints in fashion are hardly groundbreaking. Leopard print has long shed its Kat Slater connotations and pivoted to become one of the chicest motifs of the season, whilst zebra print continues to lend our cold-weather outfits an exotic edge and cool-girl-coded bolt of visual interest. But there’s something about the quiet arrival of the deer-print trend in winter 2025 that feels genuinely new amidst the usual roster of animal prints.
This playful, Bambi-inspired motif might appear to have suddenly landed in the winter wardrobes of the fashion set, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. As with most emerging trends, the runways were way ahead of the mainstream curve. Making its debut in Tory Burch's autumn/winter 2025 show in the form of a structured jacket, the message was clear: deer is here to refresh our typical neutral colour palette. Yes, we love a tan jacket, but with little, irregular white spots? How sweet!
Since then, the allure of this print has snowballed. First, it was Sofia in her plush SRG Atelier coat, which proceeded to sell out immediately. Then, it was the much-anticipated Gap x Sandy Laing collaboration, and our social media editor, Megan Storey, tried on the faux-fur deer-print jacket, confirming the piece is just as good as it looks. And now, ASOS and Puma have joined the herd, set to launch a limited-edition Speedcat and Speedcat Ballet Flat rendered in the print’s earthy browns and soft beige tones on 4 December.
Personally, I'm head over heels for it. Maybe it’s because it feels like a natural progression of the joyful polka dots that were everywhere this summer, or perhaps it’s simply that for me, the usual animal motifs have become a little oversaturated. Whatever the reason, one thing's for certain: deer print has arrived, and it’s ready to shake up the world of pattern.
If you’re thinking this print might be a little hard to style, I've got you. Offsetting your neutrals nicely, deer print works as leopard or zebra, and if anything, it's just a softer, easier pattern to play with. It adds a gentle pop of visual interest whilst creating looks that feel undeniably elevated and just a little fresher.
So, whether you want to hop on this burgeoning trend early or are just here to see what it has to offer, scroll to discover my edit of the deer-print trend.
Shop the Deer-Print Trend
SRG Atelier
Blake Jacket
Sofia Richie Grainge's coat is back with a full size selection.
Parfois
Stole With Animal Printed Fur Effect
Faux-fur scarves are trending, so strike while the iron's hot with this fluffy stole.
Wrangler
Bootcut Jeans
Pair these bootcut jeans with a maxi coat and heeled boots this winter.
H&M
Collar
Faux-fur trims are everywhere this season.
Never Fully Dressed
Deer Print Hollie Cardigan
I've seen this adorable cardi on a few of my favourite influencers.
ALOHAS
TB.490 Rife Soft Camel Leather Sneakers
Alohas is a favourite fashion-person shoe brand for a reason.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.