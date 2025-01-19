Beauty Editors and Experts Agree—This Low-Maintenance Bob Is Set to Be 2025's Most Timeless Cut

There’s nothing like a new year to get beauty experts excited about the potential new trends that lie ahead—and 2025 is shaping up to be particularly special when it comes to fresh haircuts and unexpected colours . Yet while there are plenty of innovative hair trends to look forward to, there’s one haircut that dominated in 2024 and looks set to reign in popularity for the year ahead—the humble bob . However, 2025’s iteration of this timeless short haircut might be the most low-maintenance interpretation that we’ve seen in a while. While last year was all about the precision of the blunt bob or the micro bob , this year it’s the tousled bob that’s going to be everywhere. And hair experts love it because it genuinely works for every hair type.

“The tousled bob is effortless, versatile and flattering,” says hair stylist Edward James , Founder of Edward James Salons and The Hair Consult. “The soft, shattered layers infuse movement and texture into the hair so, whether you’re working with fine hair or thick, the tousled bob can be tailored to either add much-needed volume or remove excess weight.” And while, like all bobs, this tousled style will still require regular trims every 6 to 8 weeks to maintain the shape, James stresses how low-maintenance daily styling is. “It’s simple—just a quick spritz of texture spray or some serum on the ends for separation and you’re ready to go,” he explains.

I can’t lie—despite growing my hair out for the last couple of years to a fairly easy-breezy mid-length style , the effortless nature of the tousled bob has me weighing up whether to go for a rather dramatic new year chop. Also tempted? Ahead, I’ve pulled together my pick of the very best tousled bob haircut ideas so that you can screenshot and bring them along to your salon appointment.

The Best Tousled Bob Haircut Ideas:

Hailey Bieber's hair always makes for good haircut inspiration, but her side-swept, slightly beachy bob is one of her best looks to date.

Micro bobs are undeniably chic and Nathalie Emmanuel's wet-look curls look so glamorous.

If your hair is naturally straight like Daisy Ridley's then use a curling wand to fake a tousled look by adding a few loose waves through the lengths of your hair. Simple and sophisticated.

Tousled bobs can still look sharp as Stephi Hui proves with her ultra-cool, blunt bob hairstyle. Bonus points for the prettiest candy floss pink hair colour.

Whenever I'm in need of bob haircut inspiration, Franny Mozemba is the first person that I look to. I love how the tousled texture pairs perfectly with her chin-length cut, and the full fringe looks incredible too.

A simple, centre-parted tousled bob haircut is utter perfection on Kelly Rowland. Add a few drops of hair oil or serum to your style to recreate the same light-reflective shine.

Caitlin Miyako's effortlessly textured bob looks so cool teamed with one of 2025's biggest hair colour trends—bold blonde.

'90s-inspired bobs were huge last summer—providing a subtle homage to the grunge era. Laura Harrier's softly tousled cut definitely fits the cool-girl throwback aesthetic.

The hydro bob continues to be a red carpet staple and when it looks as chic as it does on Claire Holt here it's easy to see why. It's the perfect way to show off your hair's natural texture and shape.

Gracie Abrams's perfectly tousled bob proves that this style is so versatile—wear it with jeans and a tee or an bejewelled dress.

I'm booking my chop ASAP after seeing Elsa Hosk's bouncy, textured cut.

A tousled bob doesn't have to be dramatic. Sabrina Elba adds only the most subtle of waves to her chic, sharp cut for some extra movemebt.

If you haven't got the natural sea air to add texture to your tousled bob like Grece Ghanem does, then try a salt spray to add lift and dimension.

Pairing tousled texture with the bounce and volume of an Italian bob, Lucy Boynton's haircut makes for a timeless choice.

Shop the best tousled bob styling products:

Color Wow Style on Steroids Texture + Finishing Spray £27 SHOP NOW Edward James swears by texture and styling sprays for tousled bobs and declares this one from Color Wow as being able to "turn limp locks into a work of art". High praise indeed.

Aveda Texture Tonic £26 SHOP NOW Many hair stylists that I speak to, including James, swear by this texturising mist which can be used on wet and dry hair for a beachy, tousled finish.

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil £54 SHOP NOW It's eye-wateringly expensive, but Oribe's cult hair oil not only adds incredibly shine to hair, but it's great for using on the ends for separation and definition too.