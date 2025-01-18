There are countless reasons why Pamela Anderson continues to captivate me, but her impeccable sense of style is undeniably at the top of the list. Once best known as a pop culture icon, Anderson has seamlessly transitioned into a muse for the fashion world, too. Over the past few years, she’s become a front-row fixture at Paris Fashion Week—spotted at The Row and Vivienne Westwood last season, among others—and even taken on the role of brand ambassador for Pandora. It’s clear: Anderson is firmly entrenched in fashion’s inner circles.

What sets her apart, however, is her refreshingly authentic approach to beauty and style. With a clean, minimal, and effortlessly chic aesthetic—and all without the guidance of a stylist—Anderson’s looks always rouse the affection of fashion editors. As we settle into the heart of the season, her latest outfits have become my go-to source of inspiration for reinvigorating my winter wardrobe.

From timeless tailoring to two-piece sets, Anderson’s capsule wardrobe is a masterclass in understated elegance. Ready to take some cues from her signature style? Keep scrolling to discover the key pieces she’s living in right now.

PAMELA ANDERSON'S ELEGANT 6-PIECE CAPSULE WARDROBE

1. CARDIGAN + 2. MATCHING TROUSERS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Showcasing the chicest take on comfort dressing, Pamela Anderson's elegant cardigan and trousers co-ord instilled her outfit with an easy elegance that boasted just as much comfort. In a tonal cream palette, the ensemble felt light and bright, embodying understated elegance. While the soft, neutral hues were perfectly fresh, this look would be just as impactful in a richer shade.

Shop the Trend:

H&M Fine-Knit Cardigan £33 SHOP NOW This also comes in three other shades.

H&M Fine-Knit Trousers £33 SHOP NOW These are already on their way to selling out.

Miss Selfridge Brushed Rib Cardigan £27 SHOP NOW Layer this over a white tee or style on its own.

Miss Selfridge Brushed Rib Wide Leg Trouser £26 SHOP NOW Style with a comfy trainer or pair with a pretty ballet flat.

3. BLACK COAT + 4. SHEER TIGHTS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: A classic black coat is a winter wardrobe non-negotiable, and Anderson dresses hers up with an elegant edge by pairing hers with semi-sheer tights and looping a skinny belt around her waist. Lifting some of the heaviness out of her black coat outfit, the transparent tights added dimension to her winter look, while keeping her snug in the process.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Tailored Single-Breasted Coat £245 SHOP NOW This also comes in a classic camel shade.

Sheertex Backseam Super Sheer Rip-Resist Tights £35 £26 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

ME+EM Forever Midi Tux Coat £575 SHOP NOW Style this with a LBD or wear it day-to-day with your favourite jeans.

Calzedonia 30 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights £10 SHOP NOW These come in six different shades.

5. FLUID SKIRT + 6. POINTED-TOE SHOES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: A fool-proof combination that I keep coming back to, midi skirts and pointed-toe heels guarantee a chic silhouette. The flow of a midi skirt offers a dose of femininity, while pointed-toe heels add a polished, elongating effect that ties the look together beautifully.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories A-Line Midi Skirt £95 SHOP NOW This light beige shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Jimmy Choo Love 85 £650 SHOP NOW These also come in two other shades.

COS Elasticated Midi Skirt £85 SHOP NOW Style with heels or pair with knee-high boots.

Mango Asymmetrical Heeled Shoes £46 SHOP NOW Classic black high heels will never go out of style.