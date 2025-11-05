Only People Who "Get It" Are Wearing This Heeled-Shoe Color Trend Instead of Black or Tan

There are fashion people, and then there are those who understand fashion. The latter is a small, select few who naturally know what's "in." They don't chase trends or keep up with every new styling technique. Instead, they embrace their own style and buy pieces that genuinely speak to them. Currently, many in this group are sporting two-tone pumps, including Bella Hadid.
While out in L.A. at the San Vicente Bungalows on Wednesday afternoon, Bella Hadid styled a pair of two-tone pumps with a yellow embroidered pencil skirt and a cropped brown leather jacket. She created a casual yet cool outfit that reflects her signature relaxed aesthetic by finishing her look with a red leather shoulder bag, which she held in her hand rather than wearing on her shoulder, and a pair of vintage-looking sunglasses.
On Bella Hadid: Chloé jacket
Instead of classic black or tan pumps, Hadid and other experienced shoppers are wearing two-tone pumps that feel both nostalgic and new. Once considered a dated style, the two-tone heel is suddenly giving modern outfits a subtle twist and sense of polish. So, if you're inspired to add a pair to your wardrobe to wear with a pencil skirt, minidress, tailored trousers, or jeans, keep scrolling because I've rounded up the chicest two-tone pumps on the market right now.
Get Bella Hadid's Look
BP.
Faux Leather Moto Jacket
This short, distressed brown leather jacket will give you a similar look to Hadid's.
Jacques Wei
Embroidered Leather-Trimmed Lace Midi Skirt
Style with a leather jacket and slingbacks or a crewneck sweater and loafers.
Marc Fisher
Keri Pumps
Sleek and sophisticated.
VERAFIED
Dark Cherry Shoulder Bag
Every chic fashion person in NYC owns a bag from Verafied.
Shop Two-Tone Pumps
Margaux
The Cluny Slingbacks
These feature plush foam padding, ensuring all-day comfort.
Manolo Blahnik
Mionel Wool Bicolor Pumps
Mom, if you're reading this, please buy these for me for Christmas.
Tory Burch
Cap Toe Pumps
The croc-effect leather paired with the suede looks so elegant.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.