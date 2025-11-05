Only People Who "Get It" Are Wearing This Heeled-Shoe Color Trend Instead of Black or Tan

Bella Hadid wears a brown cropped leather jacket and yellow pencil skirt.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
There are fashion people, and then there are those who understand fashion. The latter is a small, select few who naturally know what's "in." They don't chase trends or keep up with every new styling technique. Instead, they embrace their own style and buy pieces that genuinely speak to them. Currently, many in this group are sporting two-tone pumps, including Bella Hadid.

While out in L.A. at the San Vicente Bungalows on Wednesday afternoon, Bella Hadid styled a pair of two-tone pumps with a yellow embroidered pencil skirt and a cropped brown leather jacket. She created a casual yet cool outfit that reflects her signature relaxed aesthetic by finishing her look with a red leather shoulder bag, which she held in her hand rather than wearing on her shoulder, and a pair of vintage-looking sunglasses.

Bella Hadid wore a brown leather jacket, yellow pencil skirt, two-tone pumps, and a burgundy bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Chloé jacket

Instead of classic black or tan pumps, Hadid and other experienced shoppers are wearing two-tone pumps that feel both nostalgic and new. Once considered a dated style, the two-tone heel is suddenly giving modern outfits a subtle twist and sense of polish. So, if you're inspired to add a pair to your wardrobe to wear with a pencil skirt, minidress, tailored trousers, or jeans, keep scrolling because I've rounded up the chicest two-tone pumps on the market right now.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

