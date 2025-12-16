The 7 Most Sought-After Travel Destinations of 2026

Now that we've arrived on the heels of 2026, it's the ideal time to sit down and map out our travel plans for the year ahead. Whenever I have considerable free time to spare, like the end-of-year lull between Christmas and New Year's, I like to set my sights on my next vacation or two and drum up some plans I can look forward to throughout the year. If you're savvy enough to book some trips now, you'll find yourself jetting off somewhere fabulous in six months' time instead of looking longingly at all the people flitting around the world on your Instagram feed. As far as where to start your travel planning, pinpointing a destination or even a standout hotel is a great place to start, and I've got plenty of ideas on both.
By now, I hope we've proven that we're experts in not only what to wear but also the stylish and buzzy destinations to go to (and, of course, what to pack), so when it comes to planning the ideal getaway that's equal parts fun and chic, trust when I say I've pulled the insider intel. I tapped Yolanda Edwards of Yolo Journal, Henley Vazquez of Fora, Monica Mendal of So There's This Place..., and the teams at Virtuoso and Tripadvisor for their insights on the top destinations of 2026. Whether you're setting your sights on a European summer vacation or are interested in something more far-flung and less mainstream, consider the list below your guide to where the insider crowd will be heading. If I see you geotagging a post with one of these seven locales, I'll immediately know you "get it."
Ahead, discover the seven emerging destinations to have on your radar for 2026, including the noteworthy hotels and dining recommendations to know, and, of course, what to pack.
Oman
"There's lots of excitement about the arrival of The Malkai," Edwards informs. "[It's] an ambitious, family-owned hospitality project launching this spring that will show travelers a side of the country that hasn't really been exposed to tourism." Oman, the country in the southwest corner of the Arabian Peninsula, is rising to one of Edwards's top spots for 2026 travel thanks, in no small part, to the arrival of The Malkai, a new luxury hospitality concept from the family that owns the renowned Chedi Muscat property. "The Malkai links three very different landscapes—Barka's date-palm farmlands near Muscat, the Al Hajar Mountains, and the remote dunes of Sharqiyah—all connected by your own Land Rover Defender," Edwards continues. "Each site has 15 tented suites inspired by traditional bedouin tents, and guests will get to try everything from trekking and to a private island in the al Dimaniyat Islands Nature Reserve, home to nesting turtles and whale sharks." Travelers who visit Oman tend to report back that they're surprised the country isn't more popular among tourists, as it's known for its varied, dramatic desert landscapes and rich culture.
What to Pack
Dries Van Noten
Velvet-Trimmed Halterneck Blouse
Alaïa
Peplum Tapered Pants
Chloé
Gold-Tone Jasper Necklace
Sardinia, Italy
Last summer, it became clear that Sardinia is shaping up to be the It European destination among the fashion set, and for 2026, the island is landing on the list for destinations of the year. Defined by its mesmerizing turquoise water that makes the beaches unlike any other, Sardinia brings a much more wild, laid-back feel than neighboring Sicily. "I think we'll be seeing a lot of Sardinia on IG this year, a kind of full-circle return to 1960s glamour, when the Aga Khan transformed the northern Costa Smeralda into a jet-set playground," Edwards confirms. "While much of the island remains very rural, authentic, and wild, this developed area had been relatively overlooked by international travelers while remaining a favorite summer spot for Italians. The Romazzino is now under Belmond after a gradual but thorough upgrade. Rocco Forte is opening a 64-room hotel on the coast near Porto Cervo this summer, designed by Patricia Urquiola, that will lean into Sardinian craft, and LVMH's Cheval Blanc has been quietly transforming the Pitrizza, a 1960s modernist building overlooking the Bay of Liscia di Vacca, [which is] scheduled to reopen as a Cheval Blanc in May."
What to Pack
Matteau
The Square Recycled Swimsuit
Matteau
Printed Silk-Georgette Pareo
Amanu
The Kibera Leather Sandals
Sri Lanka
All the factors that originally made Bali a popular vacation spot some two decades ago—its rustic surfing villages, jungle retreats, and slow, conscious lifestyle—can be found in Sri Lanka. "For those looking to traverse less distance and embrace a slower pace, I advise you snake along the south coast," Emma Spedding advises in her Who What Wear Travels guide to the region. In the wake of Bali's overtourism, she notes that the coastal communities that dot Sri Lanka's south shore have become a new hub for wellness and sunshine seekers who want the same barefoot lifestyle that put the Indonesian island on the map all those years ago. "[It's] a heady mix of salt, spice, and languid afternoons watching the surf roll in—golden beaches, swaying palms, and the easy, leisurely rhythm of island life," adds Helen Bailey, global head of PR and brand communications at Mr & Mrs Smith.
What to Pack
Johanna Ortiz
Heaven and Earth Bucket Hat
Hunza G
Tyler Two-Tone Bikini
Zimmermann
Striped Silk-Twill Pants
Big Sky, Montana
There will always be a fascination with the American West, and Montana is quickly rising in the ranks as the destination to know, specifically Big Sky. With its historic Yellowstone Club and proximity to both the Yellowstone National Park and some of the state's best ski runs, Big Sky is a place that truly has it all: skiing in the winter and hiking and horseback riding in the summer and fall. Lone Mountain Ranch, for one, has served as the backdrop to brands like Levi's and Donni, and the arrival of the One&Only Moonlight Basin this fall has brought renewed buzz to the area.
What to Pack
Banana Republic
Quilted Field Jacket
Polo Ralph Lauren
Fair Isle Wool Sweater
Róhe
High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Seoul, South Korea
While interest in travel to Japan doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon, Seoul, South Korea, is one city that is definitely heating up. Thanks to K-pop stars and K-dramas going mainstream in American culture and the proliferation of TikTok-viral coverage of South Korea's advancements in skincare and beauty treatments, Seoul is set to be as popular as ever for American and international travelers in 2026.
What to Pack
SAINT LAURENT
Leather Bomber Jacket
Agolde
'90s Pinch Waist Long Jeans
Adidas
Tokyo Shoes
Lake Como, Italy
Lake Como has long been known for its lakeside glamour dotted with manicured gardens and elegant boating culture, but with a number of new luxury hotel arrivals and the 2026 Winter Olympics being staged concurrently in nearby Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, the iconic destination is the subject of buzz once again. After three years of meticulous restoration, Passalacqua opened its doors again in 2022 and earned a number one spot on the list of the World's 50 Best Hotels the following year. In addition, 2026 will bring the highly anticipated arrival of the Lake Como Edition.