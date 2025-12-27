The Sneaker Outfits All the Coolest Girls Will Be Wearing in 2026

Sneakers are settling into their next era, and 2026’s styling cues are all about quiet confidence. The coolest dressers aren’t abandoning comfort—they’re elevating it with clean, intentional pairings that feel effortlessly polished. Think of sneakers less as a sporty fallback and more as the grounding piece that makes your entire outfit look modern and unfussy.
One of the biggest shifts is how sneakers are being paired with tailored separates. Elevated trousers, crisp poplin shirts, and softly structured blazers are becoming the go-to formula for a look that reads effortlessly chic. Even simple knit sets and relaxed suiting get a fresh, luxurious twist when anchored with streamlined lace-ups or minimalist retro styles. The key is keeping the palette refined so the sneakers feel like an extension of the outfit—not an afterthought.
Dresses and skirts are also getting the sneaker treatment in a way that feels distinctly 2026. Ribbed midi dresses, sculptural skirts, and flowy slip silhouettes look surprisingly sleek with tonal sneakers that add ease without sacrificing polish. And for the trendsetters leaning into the athleisure vibe, elevated track pants and zip-up jackets styled with fashion-forward sneakers create a directional, off-duty look that’s already dominating street style.
Get the look: Leather jacket + Leggings + Tall socks + Sneakers
Axel Arigato
Slow Runner Sneakers
Get the look: Long coat + Sweater + Trousers + Sneakers
Reformation
Terra Sneakers
Get the look: Striped shirt + Trousers + Sneakers
Nike
V2k Run Sneakers
Get the look: Long faux-fur coat + T-shirt + Jeans + Belt + Sneakers
adidas Originals
Samba Og Sneakers
Get the look: Collared sweater + Leggings + Sneakers
ASICS
Gel-1130 Sneakers
Get the look: Sweater + Trousers + Sneakers
Vince
Oasis Shearling Sneakers
Get the look: Sweater + Brown trousers + Sneakers + Suede bag
New Balance
471 Sneakers
Get the look:Faux fur coat + Midi dress + Belt + Sneakers
adidas
Sl 72 Sneakers
Get the look: Trench coat + Leggings + Tall socks + Sneakers
Adidas
Handball Spezial Sneakers
Get the look: Leather jacket + T-shirt + White jeans + Sneakers
Sam Edelman
Talia Sneakers
Get the look: Leather jacket + Jeans + Sneakers
Nike
Cortez Suede Sneakers
Get the look: Long coat + Sweater + Scarf + Leggings + Sneakers
On
Cloudnova Form 2 Sneakers
Get the look: Oversize leather coat + Button-down shirt + Loose light black jeans + Sneakers
Puma
H-Street Premium Sneakers
Get the look: Oversize turtleneck + Midi skirt + Sneakers