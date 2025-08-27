Nothing Says "I'm a Fashion Person" More Than This Jacket Trend (It's Not Leather or Suede, BTW)

Collage of different women wearing windbreakers in street style and runway imagery.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight; The Row; @nlmarilyn; @deborabrosa; @shayinjune)
There I was at Copenhagen Fashion Week—double espresso in one hand, Notes app full of show details in the other—when it happened. A model at the Skall Studio show stepped onto the runway in a delicate, gauzy lace dress, topped with a sporty, slightly oversized windbreaker. And suddenly, it clicked: This is how the fashion set is dressing now, where utilitarian function comes first, but style is surely following. Throw your suede and leather jackets out the window, the only outerwear trend you need to be shopping for the fall is an oversize, gorp-core adjacent windbreaker.

Don’t get me wrong—leather and suede jackets will always have their place in a fall wardrobe. But the coolest outerwear I’ve seen lately isn’t buttery or vintage-inspired. It’s nylon, technical, and definitely has a drawstring or two. The windbreaker is having a moment, and fashion people are styling it in all the unexpected ways that make you do a double take. Notably, it's over traditional, feminine pieces like lace, pleats, and skirts. It’s the kind of tension that feels fresh and intentional, and most importantly, not too precious. A sporty jacket throws off the balance in the best way.

Whether it’s vintage Adidas or a slick designer version from Miu Miu or Cecilie Bahnsen, the vibe is clear: this isn’t just practical outerwear—it’s a styling move. Below, see (and shop!) the best outfits for inspired by this fall's windbreaker jacket trend

At Copenhagen Fashion Week

Woman wearing cream windbreaker jacket over ivory dress, walking in Skall Studio Spring Summer 2026 runway show.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week; Pictured: Skall Studio Spring Summer 2026.)

On the Style Set

Woman wearing white windbreaker with black pants, standing against wall.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

How to style: white windbreaker + black pants + aviator sunglasses + tote bag

Woman wearing black windbreaker with lace yellow shorts, black flip flops, standing on New York City street.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

How to style: black windbreaker + lace-trimmed shorts + flip-flops

Woman wearing stone windbreaker, with black pants and black sneakers, carrying black handbag.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

How to style: stone windbreaker + black pants + slim sneakers + doctor bag

Woman wearing red windbreaker, black bag, white t-shirt, white shorts, and black flip flops.

(Image credit: @shayinjune)

How to style: red windbreaker + white tee + white shorts + flip-flops + black crossbody

Woman wearing black windbreaker, black heels, and white maxi skirt.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

How to style: black windbreaker + white maxi skirt + black sandals

Ana Escalante
Ana Escalante
Associate Features Editor

Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.

