Nothing Says "I'm a Fashion Person" More Than This Jacket Trend (It's Not Leather or Suede, BTW)

There I was at Copenhagen Fashion Week—double espresso in one hand, Notes app full of show details in the other—when it happened. A model at the Skall Studio show stepped onto the runway in a delicate, gauzy lace dress, topped with a sporty, slightly oversized windbreaker. And suddenly, it clicked: This is how the fashion set is dressing now, where utilitarian function comes first, but style is surely following. Throw your suede and leather jackets out the window, the only outerwear trend you need to be shopping for the fall is an oversize, gorp-core adjacent windbreaker.
Don’t get me wrong—leather and suede jackets will always have their place in a fall wardrobe. But the coolest outerwear I’ve seen lately isn’t buttery or vintage-inspired. It’s nylon, technical, and definitely has a drawstring or two. The windbreaker is having a moment, and fashion people are styling it in all the unexpected ways that make you do a double take. Notably, it's over traditional, feminine pieces like lace, pleats, and skirts. It’s the kind of tension that feels fresh and intentional, and most importantly, not too precious. A sporty jacket throws off the balance in the best way.
Whether it’s vintage Adidas or a slick designer version from Miu Miu or Cecilie Bahnsen, the vibe is clear: this isn’t just practical outerwear—it’s a styling move. Below, see (and shop!) the best outfits for inspired by this fall's windbreaker jacket trend
At Copenhagen Fashion Week
On the Style Set
How to style: white windbreaker + black pants + aviator sunglasses + tote bag
Fabletics
Tempo Lightweight Windbreaker
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant
Elisa Johnson
Jane Mini Sunglasses
Liffner
Mega Sprout Tote Black Suede
How to style: black windbreaker + lace-trimmed shorts + flip-flops
H&M
Regular-Fit Windbreaker
Reformation
Fern Satin Short
Tony Bianco
Loop Sandal
How to style: stone windbreaker + black pants + slim sneakers + doctor bag
Maison Kitsune
Hooded Zipped Windbreaker
Madewell
High-Rise Barrel-Leg Pants
Alo Yoga
Sunset Sneaker
Miu Miu
Leather Beau Shoulder Bag
How to style: red windbreaker + white tee + white shorts + flip-flops + black crossbody
Uniqlo
UV Protection Pocketable Parka
Leset
Laura Margo Recycled Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Open Edit
Everyday Pleated Linen Blend Shorts
Havaianas
Slim Flip Flop
COS
Swing Crossbody Bag
How to style: black windbreaker + white maxi skirt + black sandals
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.