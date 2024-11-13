The Rumors Are True: Peep-Toe Pumps Are Making a Chic Comeback in 2025

Just when I thought I'd seen every controversial trend under the sun making a comeback—from skinny pants to round-toe shoes—the runways go and shock me to my core with their latest revival. I'll preface this by saying that the jury is still out on my personal feelings towards the style, but there's one thing I know for sure, and that is whether I like it or not, peep-toe shoes are officially on their way back. The spring/summer 2025 collections were resolute in their support of the look, with designers across the style spectrum from Prada to Tory Burch to ACNE Studios showcasing their unique takes.

At Khaite, round-toe glove pumps were sliced right down the center to reveal a mere hint of skin. Similarly, at Tory Burch, the pumps featured conservative cutouts right at the big toes. These two specific styles are what we're already predicting to be key buys when they hit the market next season. Alternately, at Miu Miu and Prada, the silhouettes were steeped in nostalgia for the versions circa 2009 when the trend was last popular. In fact, the Prada pairs were lifted right from the archives, including a fall/winter 2008 version.

Whether you're ready to revisit the past or are excited by the modern iterations on the trend, there's no question that peep-toe shoes are on track for a noteworthy return in six months. Ahead, get the download on the peep-toe comeback, and peruse our top picks to get ahead of their inevitable 2025 peak.

On the spring 2025 runway:

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Khaite)

Khaite also introduced a new shoe style on its spring 2025 runway: glove pumps featuring a single slit right down the center of the shoes. While any newcomer to the brand's already in-demand footwear lineup is newsworthy, designer Catherine Holstein is no stranger to a peep-toe silhouette. The brand's current-season Cedar Pumps were our first indication of this imminent revival.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tory Burch)

When Tory Burch staged its runway show at the Domino Sugar Factory in Brooklyn during NYFW this September, editors immediately started buzzing about the peep-toe pumps that featured throughout the collection. Unlike the styles from 15 years ago, Burch's had off-kilter cutouts right at the big toe that took the style in a new and modern direction.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Prada)

Prada reached into its archives and resurrected a number of popular styles from seasons past to inform its spring/summer 2025 collection. One of the most notable items? A pair of two-tone ankle-strap pumps with a small opening at the toe. They were first produced for fall/winter 2008 and returned with subtle tweaks to make them feel at once modern and nostalgic.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Miu Miu)

Clearly, peep toes are a trend Miuccia Prada is backing heavily because the designer also sent them down the Miu Miu runway this season where they showed up in colorful satin iterations and styled with leg warmers.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Alaia)

At Alaïa, peep-toe pumps took on a decidedly modern look in the form of square-toe silhouettes with a cutout in the shape of an upside-down V. They came in the form of heeled leather mules, flat slides, and even raffia fabrications.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Carven)

If anyone can make peep-toe pumps look downright elegant, it's Carven. The versions came in the form of low-heel slides with a twisted satin upper that gave them the look of fancy slippers.

In the wild:

(Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images)

Here, Chloe Fineman wears a pair of Khaite Cedar Pumps to the brand's spring/summer 2025 runway show during NYFW.

The Alaïa mules come with the largest of the peep-toe cutouts, but with a sharp triangular shape, they feel altogether sleek and modern.

Scandalous! Saint Laurent's aptly named La Scandale heels are a glossy ankle-strap style with a thin slit that runs alongside their square toe.

(Image credit: @darjabarannik)

At ACNE Studios, slingbacks were finished with a spherical peep toe and an elongated, squared-off silhouette

A closer look at the highly in-demand Alaïa mules.

In the market:

