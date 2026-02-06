Forget Plain Pumps—The Coolest Girls Are Wearing Their Little Black Dresses With These Shoes Instead

After being pushed aside for what feels like years now, pumps are finally back. Yes, you heard that right, the girls will be stomping around in high heels for fun once more in 2026. It's not that ballet flats won't be popular (they're still everywhere) but just that no one is really vilifying shoes with a little lift like they used to.
If you need any further proof that heels are back in a big way, just look at pop music's most stylish girls, like Olivia Dean. While she did win Best New Artist at this year's Grammy awards, she's been winning best dressed on a handful of lists since she started to cross over into the mainstream. Dean has a signature look that's elegant but still pushes the boundaries. She is always ahead of the curb, wearing emerging designers and under-the-radar trends before they make it big. And by the time they do, she's already onto the next thing before it's cool.
Naturally, she's locked in on the high heels trend and has been wearing pumps for some time now. Most recently though she was spotted after the Grammys wearing a LBD and a pair of white cap-toe heels with a statement heel. It's a refreshing look and a reminder that a high heel doesn't have to be stuffy. if anything, it's the perfect thing to pump up a simple dress. And best of all, Dean's look is incredibly easy to recreate, which is exactly what we'll be doing this weekend (and every weekend after).
Shop cap toe heels below.
Cap-Toe Pump in Black, Size 9.5
Manolo Blahnik
Turgimod Bicolor Patent Leather T-Strap Pumps
Sezane
Paula Babies - Ecru / Black - Sheep Leather - Sézane
Tara Gonzalez is a senior fashion and social editor at WhoWhatWear. where she is interested in exploring the intersection of fashion and culture and why we are drawn to wearing the things we wear and what that says about the world we live in. Previously she worked as a senior fashion editor at Harper's Bazaar. When she isn't writing trend deep dives for WWW, she's working on her newsletter on Substack, Cult Classic, which explores the very best fashion in film and television. She has a degree in creative writing from The University of Pennsylvania. She lives in Brooklyn with her boyfriend and pug Bjork, the later of which has a very extensive collection of dog-sized Sandy Liang sweaters.