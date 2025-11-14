If I See You Wearing One of These 6 Specific Shoe Colors, I Know You're a Fashion Person

One of the signature hallmarks of fall is the sudden onslaught of new fashion trends—from knitwear to outerwear to footwear, every foundational item is given a seasonal update. Given the many different ways, or rather trends, one can adopt during this time of year, it's no wonder one might feel the need to focus on finding one thing that can shift their wardrobe into the new season. But if you're left asking, "Where exactly does one start?" you're not alone. After much research, we found that the answer is simpler than any of us would have imagined: shoes. The most stylish people always build the foundation of their cold-weather wardrobes from the ground up (quite literally). Footwear has remained the favored route for stepping into the next season among fashion people, because it lets them dip their toes into new trends without trying too hard. On top of that, there's another harsh reality that makes buying shoes a far more strategic long-term investment: tight shopping budgets.
After all, you'll need to put something on your feet every day; the same cannot necessarily be said for statement coats or the season's hottest bags (sorry to break it to you). But if you find the idea of investing in shoes to be, well, a bit boring, then there's another way you can make this "functional" buy feel far more fun—ahem, embrace color. Frankly, there's no better way to make your footwear trend-forward than merging the season's biggest color and silhouette trends into one singular purchase. It's slowly become the fashion crowd's secret to making any outfit formula seem far more fall-coded. However, if you're curious which exact shades are trending this season, you've come to the right place. Ahead, we're sharing 7 shoe color trends for fall 2025 that have already gained cult status among the style set. If you were unsure of how to make the basics in the back of your closet or your footwear feel exciting again, trust that adopting any of these color trends will surely do the trick.
Crisp Whites
Contrary to style "rules," the one color that has cemented its status with the fashion crowd in recent seasons is crisp shades of white. Forget rules of seasonality, friends! Both runway collections and recent social posts have proven that white can be a year-round color—at least when you opt for seasonal staples in this shade. While we might not all have the courage to wear head-to-toe white during the wintertime, shoes are a "safer" way to embrace this "risky" trend. Whether you choose to opt for a pair of knee-high boots, loafers, or retro sneakers in this shade, you'll find that wearing them isn't as transgressive as you might have thought initially. We'd go so far as to say you might even come to think of them as the blank canvas (or rulebook) for all your fall outfits.
Tory Burch
Patos Slingback Flat
Tory Burch strikes again with these sleek white slingback flats.
Marc Fisher
LTD Cecile Leather Pumps
Found: exactly what your work wardrobe has been missing!
Khaite
Billy Penny Loafer
We can only imagine these loafers feel like a cloud.
Steve Madden
Lander White Leather Boots
White boots are the basic you didn't even know your winter wardrobe needed (until now).
MANGO
Slingback Kitten Heel Pumps
Pop off, Mango!
Chocolate Brown
If the idea of wearing white shoes in the dead of fall or winter makes you cringe, trust that there's a color trend out there that will cater to your palate—enter, chocolate brown into the chat. Although it's not necessarily a "new" shade, it's become a steadfast part of the diet of fashion designers and influencers alike in the last few seasons (for a good reason). By embracing shades that resemble an espresso martini, we can sample other neutrals without entirely shifting our sartorial choices or, for that matter, our closets. It's no wonder, then, that fashion people can be spotted from a mile away wearing various forms of chocolate-brown footwear, as it's become the fastest way to indicate you've got taste.
Nordstrom
Benson Loafers
Country club membership not required.
Dolce Vita
Aldy Boot
Oh, these chocolate-brown boots are decadent.
Jeffrey Campbell
Hinted Pointed Toe Flat
You can wear these with everything in your closet—sweater dresses, relaxed denim, cigarette trousers, leather shorts, the list could go on for days.
ATP Atelier
Valfurva Walnut Naplak Leather Pumps
The scrunched leather on these pumps is sublime.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Blanca Knee High Boot
Riding boots always look expensive, but in shades of chocolate brown, they reach a whole other level.
Bougie Burgundy
Over the last few seasons, we've seen bolder shades become so popular that they could be considered a "neutral" in their own right; such is the case with burgundy. First spotted on the S/S 24 and F/W 25 runways, we saw varying degrees of dark red across the collections of Gucci, Khaite, and Ferragamo. These rich shades quickly ravaged the fashion world, becoming the color of choice to elevate "simple" staples, silhouettes, and, of course, shoes. Even as other color trends have recently surfaced, burgundy has remained relevant for two reasons: versatility and wearability. Not only can you now find almost every type of shoe in this shade, but it can be styled effortlessly with everything in your closet. Burgundy has proven that it deserves to be considered a neutral, or at the very least a bougie alternative to other colors in your arsenal.
G.H.BASS
Lennox Tassel Weejun Loafers
It's giving, "Ivy League graduate" without the student debt.
ZARA
Wide Heeled Boots
You'll look like a tall glass of wine in these merlot-hued knee-high boots.
Le Monde Beryl
Luna leather ballet flats
You can pair these burgundy ballet flats with denim and a crewneck sweater in the fall or a white maxi dress and tote bag in the spring.
Reformation
Marilyn Wedge Mules
Not your typical pair of wedges.
New Balance
574 Core Sneakers
We have a feeling Princess Diana would have loved these sneakers.
Bottega Veneta
Cushion Pump
Hello, Santa?
Icy Blue
Burgundy red isn't the only shoe color trend to heat up in recent runway collections, as we saw another shade become one of the hottest (or in this case coldest) of the season: baby blue. Like frost covering the grass on a chilly morning, this color blanketed the S/S 25 and F/W 25 collections of many brands—including, most notably, Acne Studios, Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, Sandy Liang, Chloé, and Tory Burch. With so many examples of this pastel-hued shade, it was only a matter of time before it popped up in the real world, too. Over the past few months, we've seen the style set warm to icy shades of blue, particularly in the form of footwear. From supple suede sneakers to pony hair pumps, we've spotted every type of shoe imaginable in this shade on the style set, proving that this color trend won't be thawing out anytime soon.
Adidas
Gazelle Lo Pro Sneaker
Calling all sneakerheads: these baby-blue kicks are the stuff of dreams.
Proenza Schouler
Glove Leather Stiletto Pumps
We wouldn't judge you if these pumps made you start singing, "Ice Ice Baby".
Alohas
Sway Leather Ballet Flats
It's the bow that sold us.
Anthropologie
Ankle-Wrap Kitten Heels
You could wear these for so many different occasions: winter weddings, holiday parties, or just everyday life.