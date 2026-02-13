All the Cool Girls Who Wear Tory Burch Will Be Spotted in These 7 Trends By Fall

As every NYFW regular will tell you, Tory Burch has become one of the highly anticipated shows of the season, and one that our team of editors continues to talk about for months after each collection makes its debut. Tory Burch is known for setting trends across the board each season, and celebrities and fashion people are often spotted in the brand's pieces. (Amanda Seyfried, Tessa Thompson, and Pamela Anderson were among those in the front row.)
The F/W 26 show took place at the Breuer building in the Upper East Side, which is now the headquarters of Sotheby's (chic in and of itself). The collection was inspired in part by horticulturist, landscape designer, and philanthropist Bunny Mellon, and Burch's show notes state that [the collection] "reflects how women dress now: by instinct, not rules". The colorful, detail-oriented collection was filled with wearable pieces that I can guarantee all the cool-girl Tory Burch fans will be quick to incorporate into their wardrobes before fall even commences.
With that, keep scrolling to find out which standout trends from the Tory Burch F/W 26 show will be everywhere in a matter of months.
If I had to name one defining piece from the show that will catch on the most quickly, it would have to be the braided leather belts. They accessorized almost every look that came down the runway and added an effortless, vintage quality to every outfit they were part of.
Gray Leather
I'm certainly not saying that rich chocolate brown leather is a thing of the past, but come fall, I predict we're going to be seeing a lot more cool gray leather. On the Tory Burch runway, it came in the form of a pencil skirt and shoes (both heels and flats). The unexpectedness of gray leather as opposed to black or brown is part of what makes it stand out.
Ankle Cigarette Trousers
Given the popularity of cigarette jeans, it should come as no surprise that cigarette trousers are in the pipeline. Many outfits on the runway included the polished ankle-length pants that are more slim-fitting than the trouser trends of recent seasons.
Drop-Waist Dresses
Tory Burch excels in the dress department, so you can always expect a few trends to take shape post-show. This time, it was drop-waist dresses, some seemingly influenced by the styles of the 1920s and some by those of the 1980s. The trend came in many forms—from halter and fitted to long-sleeve and loose.
Peter Pan Collars
The Peter Pan collars on the runway were a far cry from the ones you probably wore as a child. Sophisticated, structured, and often layered under an oversized knit, they're an easy way to achieve old-school elegance this fall.
Fish-Motif Jewelry
The sardine trend is getting a sophisticated update for F/W 26. Many of the Tory Burch models wore silver and muted gold sardine pins and pendant necklaces to adorn their knitwear and drop-waist dresses
Orange
The Tory Burch F/W 26 runway has filled with colors both muted and vibrant, and one of the most predominant was of the latter category. Orange was a standout trend on the runway (it's hard to ignore, after all), proving that the hue, which was one of S/S 26's biggest color trends, is continuing on.
