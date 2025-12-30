Fashionable People in London Will Wear These 6 Jeans-and-Shoe Combos in 2026

The prospect of a new year brings unknown possibilities; none, however, is more exciting than the chance to delve deeper into developing our personal style. From building a capsule wardrobe to clearing out outdated trends from the closet, there's no shortage of ways to usher in a new year. However, if you're looking for an even simpler way to switch up your wardrobe without having to do a full overhaul, start by testing out a few different outfit formulas, more specifically, denim-and-shoe combos. Hear us out: The foundation of an excellently curated closet starts from the ground up, quite literally. Other pieces pale in comparison to the significance of having a solid pair of shoes and jeans in your roster that you can wear on repeat throughout the year. Even more importantly, once you have these staples, it's essential to have a few styling combos in your back pocket that can make them feel brand-new, even if they're not.
It might not seem "groundbreaking,” but a few creative denim-and-shoe combos can save you the strife of having to search for a flattering pair of jeans or spending a ton of money on a new shoe trend. Unless that's your prerogative, then by all means shop! But for those adopting a tighter shopping budget, strategic styling is the simplest way to feel like you've got a fresh start without spending too much. Of course, that notion is sometimes easier in principle than in practice, but that's when you have to turn to people who have created a blueprint to achieving that aim—ahem, the British style set. We may spend year after year waxing poetic about French style, but let us set the record straight: Londoners are just as posh, and they also don't play about their staples. Frankly, there's no better place to turn for styling inspiration. Ahead, you'll find six denim-and-shoe combos that every stylish person living in London will be wearing in 2026. Prepare for these combos to open up a world of possibilities for your wardrobe.
#1. Cuffed Jeans + Loafers
If you've kept up with recent denim trends, then it should come as no surprise that dramatic silhouettes have been trending for the last few seasons—ranging from cigarette-inspired to oversize barrel shapes. The more recent evolution of this trend is wide-leg or relaxed denim with dramatic cuffed hemlines, which transforms this otherwise simple everyday staple into a head-turning statement piece, or at least that's the case with creative styling. We've seen the style set lean into the drama of this denim silhouette by pairing them with flat loafers—the result is an even slouchier shape that feels all the cooler. The visual juxtaposition of pairing a classic shoe with one of the season's biggest denim trends can make any of your closet's staples feel stylish again, whether it's a longline leather coat, a black jumper, or a white T-shirt.
#2. Barrel-Leg Jeans + Flat Sock Boots
Another denim trend that's taken over in the last few seasons? Barrel-leg jeans. The horseshoe shape has become so ubiquitous among the style set that it's become a staple in its own right (for a good reason). Unlike other denim styles, barrel-leg jeans are universally flattering—they feature a fitted waist and a flared fit that curves around the hips and tapers at the bottom. It's no wonder, then, that we've seen this denim take over the streets of New York, Paris, and, of course, London. With the latter, we've seen the British style set provide the blueprint for how to wear barrel-leg jeans by styling them with classic tops, tailored coats, and one specific shoe trend: flat sock boots. While the rising popularity of the styling combo of barrel-leg jeans and sock boots might seem like a surprising development, considering how quickly both these trends have caught on with the style crowd, it only makes sense that they'd become the pairing to wear throughout the next year.
#3. Straight-Leg Jeans + Square-Toe Ankle Boots
While we've seen the style set fastidiously incorporate the biggest denim trends into their daily lives, that doesn't mean they've ditched more "classic" silhouettes altogether—case in point: the continued popularity of straight-leg jeans. Across boroughs of every fashion capital in the world, London included, we've seen straight-leg jeans remain the shape of choice to style with everyday staples: trench coats, crewneck sweaters, commuter bags, the list goes on. But no matter what pieces from their wardrobe they choose to pair with this denim shape, there's always one type of shoes that seems to get preferential treatment: square-toe ankle boots. Forget recent trends; there's just something about this denim-and-shoe combo that always hits, hence its continued popularity with the British style crowd. The styling combo is not only sophisticated, but the square-toe shape creates the illusion of elongation in tandem with the denim, making anyone who wears the pairing objectively more elegant.