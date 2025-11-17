At this point in the year, some people start to think about their New Year's resolutions. But us? We're thinking about the 2026 trends we can begin investing in now, before everyone else. We'd even go as far to argue that shopping in this way is a resolution in itself.
Shopping now for the person you want to dress like next year is forward thinking. It's a way to get ahead of the 'i hate everything I own' complaints we all so often fall victim to once there's a major seasonal shift. It's also the right time to really start to think about which runway trends from this past fashion month resonated with your own personal style and the ways it makes sense to integrate them into your daily wardrobe.
The shoe trends of 2026 are also shaping up to be fairly fun. It appears that the flip flop craze of 2025 has lead to a more toe-forward approach to all of the shoes everyone will be wearing and pumps are also making a comeback after getting shafted for more comfortable sneakers following the pandemic. Below, the big four shoe trends that are getting us excited for the new year.
Ladylike Pumps
It's been a while since heels were hot. During the pandemic, most of us lived in flat shoes and cozy sneakers. With no where to go, there wasn't a reason to wear pumps at all. Since then it feels like heels in general have left the zeitgeist almost entirely. That kind of thinking is likely what lead to the rise of the flip flop as a fashion shoe. But now, the OG fashion girl staple is back and ladylike pumps are about to be very in again. Except this time around, they're more comfortable, with reasonable heel heights and easier to wear silouettes. And best of all, they weren't really designed with a 9-to-5 office lifestyle in mind, making them far more fun to wear everyday.
Mango
Round-Toe Leather High-Heeled Shoes
Madewell
The Debbie Slingback Pump
Reformation
Ember Pump
Peep Toe
The flip flop's recent popularity means that most of us are far more accustomed to seeing toes everywhere. Apparently, it hasn't been enough. On nearly every runway this past fashion month, even the most buttoned-up of heels and serious of stilettos had small little peep holes for toes to peek through. It's a freaky little trend that reminds us fashion doesn't have to be so weighty. It can also be quirky and fun. Just prepare to budget for more pedicures than usual.
Tory Burch
Sculpted Peep-Toe Pump
Mango
Patent Leather Peep-Toe Stiletto Shoes
Shopbop
A.w.a.k.e. Mode Giustine Sandals
Freaky Flip Flops
And, given it's discussed impact on other shoe trends, he humble flip flop also isn't going anywhere. If anything, it's just going to get weirder. At Copenhagen and Paris fashion week, some models wore weird flip flops that challenged the notion of what flip flops could be or look like. Some were heeled. Some were shiny. Some had PVC straps. Some had all of the above. So if you didn't go all in on the flip flop trend last year, you still have a chance.
Tony Bianco
Krista Sandal
Free People
Cookie Cutter Scalloped Flip Flops
Nakedvice
The Mina Sandal
Embellished or Extra in Every Way
As we start to veer more into maximalism territory after years of minimalism and quiet luxury, shoes are expectedly going to become far more of a statement. Instead of relying on your loafers or sneakers next year, consider an embellished or embroidered slingback instead. At Tory Burch, the designer backstage couldn't stop talking about how she had finally perfected an embellished heel covered in beading and embroidery. While she had been wanting to do it for seasons, the timing just felt right this time around—and clearly she was onto something. Except to see far more shoes that have a lot of bling