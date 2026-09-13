6 Elegant, Easy Fashion Editor Styling Tricks I'm Recommending For This Season

When we enter a new season, it can be easy to fall into the trap of feeling like we need a whole new wardrobe. As a fashion editor, I may spend the majority of my time researching trends and browsing 'new-in' sections, but I'm also a firm believer that the smaller details can make the biggest difference.
While trends can give us direction when making new purchases, there are certain fashion tricks that can take you from simply wearing an item to styling it. So rather than starting from scratch this autumn, I like to look at what I already own and find ways to wear them differently. Sometimes that can mean playing around with layering, experimenting with different style genres, or getting creative with colour.
Autumn is my favourite season to do this, as there's a wider variety of textures and silhouettes on offer, meaning you can build on some of your favourite looks from summer or build something new by incorporating basics, knitwear and outerwear in a variety of different combinations.
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Last year it was all about the triangle scarf, and while it's still going strong for autumn, this styling hack has opened up a whole new world of styling possibilities, from head scarves and scarf belts, to using everyday items like jumpers, cardigans and plaid shirts to accessorise jeans, trousers and dresses. The autumn/winter 2026 runways also made it very clear that colour will play a huge role in our autumn wardrobes, with some surprising shades emerging as go-tos for a striking 'pop of colour'.
So if you want some quick and easy ways to elevate your autumn staples, I've done the hard work for you and found six styling tricks that will make your autumn outfits feel fresh and on-trend with minimal effort. Read on to find out more.
5 Styling Tips for Autumn 2026
1. Layered Tops
Style Notes: It's no secret that layered t-shirts are having a massive moment right now, but this styling trick doesn't stop there. For looks that feel unique and curated, experiment with different textures and sleeve lengths. Try a sheer long-sleeve top under a cropped short-sleeve t-shirt, a top with lace-hem detail under an asymmetric tee, or a bold colour under something sleeveless.
Shop Layered Tops:
ZARA
Double-Layer Henley Top
Henley tops are going to be huge for autumn.
COS
Merino Wool Layered Polo Shirt
For a pop of red.
ACNE STUDIOS
Ersilia Layered Ribbed Lyocell and Cotton-Blend T-Shirt
Three-in-one.
Damson Madder
Manon Layered 2 in 1 Top
Print clashing made easy.
Jigsaw
Layered 2 in 1 Top
Pairs perfectly with tailoring and everyday denim.
2. Tailoring with Sportswear
Style Notes: The rise of Gorpcore and by extension the incorporation of high-performance outdoorwear into our every day looks means looser, sportier silhouettes and textures such as Gore-tex and nylon feel more at home alongside our wardrobe staples. For autumn lean into that with a higher contrast and pair with tailored pieces like blazers, shirts and trousers for an edgy take on casual.
Shop Tailoring and Sportswear:
H&M
Oversized Shirt
A go-with-everything shirt.
adidas Originals
Wide Leg Satin Joggers
A core piece in any cool girl's wardrobe.
& Other Stories
Half-Zip Cotton Sweatshirt
Made from 100% cotton.
Reformation
Frances Low Rise Relaxed Pant
A low-rise fit adds a cooler, slouchier edge to tailoring.
M&S
Contrast Piped Funnel Neck Windbreaker Jacket
M&S' jacket collection is at the top of its game this season.
Massimo Dutti
Knit Midi Skirt With Split Detail
A twist on a classic.
3. Cummerbunds
Style Notes: Belt trends always seem to get overlooked, but they can be one of the most affordable and effortless ways to bring a new vibe to your existing wardrobe. The rise of the cummerbund in womenswear began with the Celine spring/summer 2027 menswear show where designer Michael Rider reworked them in shades of plum and Barbie pink, and styled them over a simple knit and trousers. Turns out we couldn't wait for next year and have taken the idea for ourselves. Use the belt's shape and structure as a focal point and style with oversized shirts and blouses.
Shop Cummerbunds:
ASOS DESIGN
Cummerbund Waistband
The classic style.
ZARA
Pleated Cummerbund Belt
The cobalt obsession continues.
Dolce&Gabbana
Silk Cummerbund
A thicker style for more of a statement.
Valentino Garavani
Satin Cady Belt
For a touch of luxury.
Dries Van Noten
Floral jacquard belt
A more detailed take.
4. Pop of Colour
Style Notes: This is a pretty universal styling trick, and while the 'pop of red' still reigns, two new shades have emerged for autumn that are worth noting: purple and grass green. For purple, think Quality Street 'The Purple One', a rich jewel tone that can be added via a chic suede bag, leather gloves or silk scarf for a touch of luxe and drama. Grass green is a great shade for a pop of fun, especially as socks poking out from indigo denim jeans or a knit under a neutral jacket as a brighter alternative to khaki.
Shop Pops of Colour:
Rise & Fall
Superfine Merino Wool Knitted T-Shirt
A short-sleeve knit is the most versatile autumn item.
Pairs Socks
Grass Green Merino Socks
I can attest to how unbelievably soft these are!
Dents
Single-Point Lined Leather Gloves
Inject some colour into your winter accessories collection.
Whistles
Orange Asymmetric Gathered Top
Just add a chocolate brown blazer for a head-turning colour combo.
MANGO
Semi-Circular Faux Leather Shoulder Bag
90s inspired.
5. Accessorize with a Plaid Shirt
Style Notes: The scarf belts of summer highlighted how the technique of adding an item around our waist makes a two-item outfit feel more considered and styled, whether that's a t-shirt and jeans, or jacket and trousers. For autumn, plaid shirts are back in a major way, and the simple act of throwing one around your waist nods to the 90s and feels effortlessly cool.
Shop Plaid Shirts:
Toteme
Boxy Shirt
Obsessed with this colourway.
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic
This will pair perfectly with autumns ultimate shade: burgundy.
Anthropologie
Long-Sleeve Check Shirt
Tie around a pair of chocolate brown jeans for a rich neutral look.
Free People
Lexi Plaid Button Down
For a hint of grunge.
FUCHSIA SHAW
The Robin Shirt
The fashion set's favourite new brand.
6. Colour Blocking
Style Notes: Autumn can tend to feel a bit drab as we lean towards darker neutrals, but the autumn/winter 2026 runways have not only said that colour is going to be huge for this season, but to 'go hard or go home', so to speak. With trending colour combinations like red and purple and pink and turquoise, you can turn heads in an instant. Just remember to have no more than three colours in your outfit, and look to shades that are either next to eachother on the colour wheel for a tonal contrast, or opposite for a something bolder.
Shop Colour Blocking:
ME+EM
V-Neck Relaxed Knit Vest
The perfect layering piece.
Saint Laurent
Shirt in silk
A worthy investment.
Sézane
Gaspard Cardigan
Top tip: Wear thin cardigans back-to-front for cute jumper that has interest at the back.