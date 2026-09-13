6 Elegant, Easy Fashion Editor Styling Tricks I'm Recommending For This Season

These smart styling hacks will instantly update your wardrobe, allowing you to feel ready for autumn with the pieces you already own.

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Influencers Coco Schiffer, Chanel McKinsie and Noor Elkhaldi.
(Image credit: @cocoschiffer @chanelmckinsie @noore)
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When we enter a new season, it can be easy to fall into the trap of feeling like we need a whole new wardrobe. As a fashion editor, I may spend the majority of my time researching trends and browsing 'new-in' sections, but I'm also a firm believer that the smaller details can make the biggest difference.

While trends can give us direction when making new purchases, there are certain fashion tricks that can take you from simply wearing an item to styling it. So rather than starting from scratch this autumn, I like to look at what I already own and find ways to wear them differently. Sometimes that can mean playing around with layering, experimenting with different style genres, or getting creative with colour.

Autumn is my favourite season to do this, as there's a wider variety of textures and silhouettes on offer, meaning you can build on some of your favourite looks from summer or build something new by incorporating basics, knitwear and outerwear in a variety of different combinations.

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Last year it was all about the triangle scarf, and while it's still going strong for autumn, this styling hack has opened up a whole new world of styling possibilities, from head scarves and scarf belts, to using everyday items like jumpers, cardigans and plaid shirts to accessorise jeans, trousers and dresses. The autumn/winter 2026 runways also made it very clear that colour will play a huge role in our autumn wardrobes, with some surprising shades emerging as go-tos for a striking 'pop of colour'.

So if you want some quick and easy ways to elevate your autumn staples, I've done the hard work for you and found six styling tricks that will make your autumn outfits feel fresh and on-trend with minimal effort. Read on to find out more.

5 Styling Tips for Autumn 2026

1. Layered Tops

Influencer Noor Elkhaldi wearing layered tops.

(Image credit: @noore)

Style Notes: It's no secret that layered t-shirts are having a massive moment right now, but this styling trick doesn't stop there. For looks that feel unique and curated, experiment with different textures and sleeve lengths. Try a sheer long-sleeve top under a cropped short-sleeve t-shirt, a top with lace-hem detail under an asymmetric tee, or a bold colour under something sleeveless.

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2. Tailoring with Sportswear

Influencer Megan Adelaide Vega wearing a tailored check shirt with black tracksuit bottoms.

(Image credit: @meganadelaide)

Style Notes: The rise of Gorpcore and by extension the incorporation of high-performance outdoorwear into our every day looks means looser, sportier silhouettes and textures such as Gore-tex and nylon feel more at home alongside our wardrobe staples. For autumn lean into that with a higher contrast and pair with tailored pieces like blazers, shirts and trousers for an edgy take on casual.

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3. Cummerbunds

Influencer Christina Grasso wearing a cummerbund.

(Image credit: @thepouf)

Style Notes: Belt trends always seem to get overlooked, but they can be one of the most affordable and effortless ways to bring a new vibe to your existing wardrobe. The rise of the cummerbund in womenswear began with the Celine spring/summer 2027 menswear show where designer Michael Rider reworked them in shades of plum and Barbie pink, and styled them over a simple knit and trousers. Turns out we couldn't wait for next year and have taken the idea for ourselves. Use the belt's shape and structure as a focal point and style with oversized shirts and blouses.

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4. Pop of Colour

Influencer Coco Schiffer wearing a red jumper with black trousers, studded belt and black coat.

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

Style Notes: This is a pretty universal styling trick, and while the 'pop of red' still reigns, two new shades have emerged for autumn that are worth noting: purple and grass green. For purple, think Quality Street 'The Purple One', a rich jewel tone that can be added via a chic suede bag, leather gloves or silk scarf for a touch of luxe and drama. Grass green is a great shade for a pop of fun, especially as socks poking out from indigo denim jeans or a knit under a neutral jacket as a brighter alternative to khaki.

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5. Accessorize with a Plaid Shirt

Influencer Chanel McKinsie wearing a plaid shirt over trousers with a grey hoodie.

(Image credit: @chanelmckinsie)

Style Notes: The scarf belts of summer highlighted how the technique of adding an item around our waist makes a two-item outfit feel more considered and styled, whether that's a t-shirt and jeans, or jacket and trousers. For autumn, plaid shirts are back in a major way, and the simple act of throwing one around your waist nods to the 90s and feels effortlessly cool.

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6. Colour Blocking

Influencer Vic Montanari wearing a colour block outfit.

(Image credit: @vicmontanari)

Style Notes: Autumn can tend to feel a bit drab as we lean towards darker neutrals, but the autumn/winter 2026 runways have not only said that colour is going to be huge for this season, but to 'go hard or go home', so to speak. With trending colour combinations like red and purple and pink and turquoise, you can turn heads in an instant. Just remember to have no more than three colours in your outfit, and look to shades that are either next to eachother on the colour wheel for a tonal contrast, or opposite for a something bolder.

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