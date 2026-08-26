FYI: These Are the Only Jacket Trends That Matter for Fall 2026

Fall is obviously peak layering season. We all know and love the classic trench coat and cool-girl leather jacket, but the runways and fashion people online have officially spoken. There are fresh jacket trends making their way onto the scene. If you haven't been paying attention to the fall/winter 2026 collections, don't worry. I'm here to break the trends down for you. These trends are the epitome of chic, effortless, and eye-catching for the season, which is a goal that I will always try to achieve with my fall fashion.
Outfits that include these jacket trends from the fall/winter 2026 collections have been living in my mind rent-free for quite some time now. These trends—ranging from well-known and loved car coats to others that are newer, like frog-closure jackets—are all going to be everywhere this fall. How do I know? Runway collections never fail to prove these claims, and the fashion-inclined on Instagram have already partaken in wearing these trends. It was only right to share with you, reader, rather than gatekeep.
Military Jackets
The military-jacket trend may come as a surprise to some; however, it is here to stay for fall. The runways, from Khaite to Ann Demeulemeester, have featured the trend in their collections, and I, for one, am a fan of classic pieces that are modernized for the times. The style's toggle closures and sharp shoulders give an essence of elegance and playfulness in this era of fashion. It was not on my bingo card to see them sported again in 2026, as they had a major moment in the early aughts, but nostalgia always wins on the fashion front.
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COS
Double-Faced Wool Uniform Jacket
rag & bone
Mercer Regalia Wool Blazer
MANGO
Denim Jacket With Decorative Frog Closures
ZARA
100% Leather Jacket With Covered Buttons in Taupe Brown
KHAITE
York Jacket With Cord Embroidery in Black and Gold
Peplum Jackets
Peplum jackets are another unexpected rising trend for fall 2026, yet they've never been more enticing. While fashion people online are slowly catching on, Dior and Givenchy showed us just how chic and fun this trend can be, especially as fall is approaching rapidly. This is a trend for the person who loves whimsy and playfulness galore, the brave dresser unafraid to turn a few heads.
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EAVES
Lyza Sculpted Jacket
Aritzia
Alliance Jacket in Eversential
Gap
Denim Zip Peplum Jacket
ZARA
Fitted Peplum Jacket in Khaki
Satin Jackets
A satin jacket gives ultimate luxe and elegance, IMHO. If there were ever a jacket trend that could elevate your outfit in an instant, it would be this one. Satin jackets aren't a new invention, but they are rising in popularity—rightfully so. When Gen Z–approved brand Conner Ives debuted a luxurious collarless satin jacket with gorgeous bird embroidery, I knew fall layering was going to get good.
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DESTREE
Ruby Satin Blazer
Reformation
Stella Cropped Satin Jacket
THE ROW
Iben Topstitched Silk-Satin Jacket
Car Coats
This time last year, car coats were absolutely everywhere. They're now a mainstay in so many fashion people's closets. If the style is not in yours yet, let Kallmeyer's and Miu Miu's F/W 26 collections convince you to invest in one. A car coat is perfect for those who aren't fans of extra-long coats but still want that layered, put-together look. Instagram's most fashionable people have already chimed in, wearing them just like they did last year.
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COS
Oversized Mock-Neck Coat
& Other Stories
Belted Car Coat
ZW Collection
Midi Trench in Bluish
Sézane
Clyde Coat in Dark Green
J.Crew
Soho Car Coat in Cotton-Blend
Frog-Closure Jackets
Frog-closure jackets are one of the most popular and elegant trends for fall. This style is originally derived from Chinese garments, utilizing a knot-button design to create a frog fastening. This design style was featured on the fall/winter 2026 runways of Valentino and Kallmeyer, and brands like Reformation are making the trend even more accessible.
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ZW Collection
Peplum Blazer With Frog Fastening
Reformation
Eleanor Jacket