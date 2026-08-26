I'm Shopbop's Senior Fashion Director—These Are the Fall Trends I'm Not Wearing, But Here's What I'm Adding to My Closet Instead

Wardrobe inspo ahead.

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Shopbop Fall Trends
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It’s fall wardrobe planning season. Naturally, Shopbop's Senior Fashion Director Caroline Maguire is already steps ahead. Known for shaping the retail giant’s fashion vision and for serving directional personal style inspiration, Maguire is a true tastemaker. When she talks trends, we listen—and today, she’s giving us an exclusive look at what’s on her radar.

Below, Maguire shares a list of the trends she's most excited about for fall 2026, including pieces to try in early autumn. Alternatively, she's also highlighting the items she won't be wearing as much this season. Of course, these picks are just her personal favorites—wear whatever makes you feel best. With all of that in mind, keep scrolling for more on Maguire's fashion picks, including her shopping recommendations if the trends also speak to you.

In: Chinos 2.0, Out: Basic Khakis

"I’m ready to trade basic slacks for chinos with a lot more shape and volume. What feels exciting about this season’s chinos is how designers are taking such a familiar wardrobe staple and really playing with the proportions—think wider legs, exaggerated volume and relaxed silhouettes that create movement. They still have that polished versatility I love in a trouser, but the added volume gives an outfit so much more personality. I’d balance that fuller shape with a fitted knit or a more streamlined top and let the pants be the statement." — Maguire

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In: Spiced Hues, Out: Quiet Neutrals

"My wardrobe has never been particularly quiet, so I’m very ready for this shift! I think we’re moving away from the idea that a sophisticated wardrobe has to revolve around simple black, white and gray and embracing a much richer, warmer palette. Spiced hues like cinnamon, paprika and deep earthy tones almost act as the new neutrals—they’re incredibly wearable, but bring so much more personality to an outfit. Add in unexpected prints, texture and embellishment, and getting dressed fseels fun again." — Maguire

In: Must-Have Mules, Out: Chunky Sneakers

"I’ll always have a place for a great sneaker in my wardrobe, but this fall I’m excited to swap some of those chunkier styles for mules. They have that same throw-on-and-go ease, but instantly make an outfit feel a little more polished and intentional. I love them with everything from denim to a great trouser or longer short, and there are so many interpretations right now that you can really find one that speaks to your personal style. It’s an easy shoe switch that immediately moves your wardrobe into fall." — Maguire

More of Caroline's Early-Fall Must-Haves

Transitional Toppers

"Transitional dressing is really about having those easy layers you can add and remove throughout the day. I’m loving cardigans, updated barn jackets and sporty windbreakers right now because they give a summer look just enough of a fall feeling without committing to anything too heavy. Throw one over a tank and shorts or a lightweight dress, and suddenly the outfit feels ready for the next season. I especially love that we’re seeing these familiar silhouettes updated with unexpected prints, hardware and color—it makes a practical layer feel much more like a fashion piece." — Maguire

Animal Prints

"Animal print is one of my favorite ways to start shifting a wardrobe toward fall because you can introduce it in really small doses. A printed bag, shoe or lightweight jacket instantly adds texture to a simple sundress, denim shorts or a great white tee. What feels especially fresh this season is that we’re moving beyond classic leopard into more abstract, imperfect markings—think tortoiseshell, spotted prints and earthy, almost terrain-like patterns. It still has that statement quality, but feels a little unexpected." — Maguire

Bermuda Shorts

"Bermuda shorts are such a perfect in-between-season piece. You still get the ease of a short, but the longer length and added volume make them feel more substantial as we move toward fall. I love how designers are playing with the silhouette right now—from relaxed, skater-inspired shapes to more polished versions with sartorial details. For transitional dressing, I’d pair them with a tank or tee now, then add a cardigan, blazer or lightweight jacket as temperatures start to cool." — Maguire

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Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.