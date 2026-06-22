If there’s one denim trend that fashion people consistently return to, it’s cropped jeans. Quietly earning capsule wardrobe status, cropped denim gives a polished yet effortless finish to a look, and is a failsafe option that suits an array of body types. Oh, and thanks to their versatility, cropped lengths are a staple piece that can be styled up or down, just like your everyday straight legs.
Always neatly finishing above the ankle, the leg shape is down to your personal preference. Whether it’s a classic straight-leg, a cool wide-leg or a more on-trend barrel-leg option, they comfortably do it all. And the other notable beauty of a cropped jean is that they allow full focus to be on your shoes. Whether worn with a strappy sandal, ballet flat or trainers, higher hemlines ensure the perfect frame for whatever footwear is taking your fancy right now.
After spending years putting up with soggy feet thanks to the unpredictable British weather, I’m welcoming cropped jeans with open arms, but particularly for what (I hope) will be a warm summer. Wondering how to wear them? I've rounded up five outfits that make cropped jeans a true hero piece.