I'm a Celeb Colorist at a High-End Salon in L.A.—10 Drugstore Beauty Products I Recommend the Most

From a French pharmacy SPF to a $26 shampoo-and-conditioner set.

Kaitlyn McLintock&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
Collage of beauty products for Drugstore Heroes.
(Image credit: Original art by Kennedy Caldwell)

Welcome to Drugstore Heroes, a monthly series in which we spotlight the often-overlooked and underhyped drugstore beauty products that industry experts count on. We're asking tastemakers, from editors to content creators and even celebs, to share their top recommendations for affordable yet effective products. Get ready to see the best of drugstore beauty, period.

Collage of beauty products for Drugstore Heroes.

(Image credit: Original art by Kennedy Caldwell)

Jess Gonzalez is a senior colorist at Flore, a stunning, celeb-frequented hair salon in the heart of West Hollywood. Her clients—who include Becky G, Iris Law, Barbie Ferreira, and Sofia Richie Grainge—make their way to Melrose Avenue to sit in her chair and benefit from her expertise. And when I say "expertise," I mean it. Scroll through her IG, and you'll see why she's earned the hard-to-win trust of so many high-profile clients. Caramelized brunette! Black cherry! Champagne pink! Icy blonde! If a niche or natural-looking hair color exists, Gonzalez can (and will) achieve it.

It might seem counterintuitive to tap Gonzalez for drugstore beauty recommendations, but in reality, she's the ideal expert. As someone who has extensive experience in the salon, she's well-positioned to judge affordable beauty products—choosing ones that don't just measure up to expensive options. They often surpass them. Until I can figure out a way to manifest myself into her chair, I'll settle for her 10 desert-island drugstore picks. Keep scrolling to see them, from a French SPF to a $26 shampoo-and-conditioner set and more.

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Headshot of celebrity colorist Jess Gonzalez.

(Image credit: Jess Gonazalez; Original art by Kennedy Caldwell)

How often do you use or recommend drugstore beauty products?

All the time! I think there are so many good drugstore products now, and I definitely don't believe everything in your routine needs to be expensive to be effective. Some of my everyday staples are drugstore products, and if I find something that performs well, I'll keep using it regardless of the price point. I'm really about finding products that work for you and your specific needs.

What would you say to someone who thinks only expensive products are effective? What's your opinion on drugstore hair products specifically?

I definitely don't think a higher price tag automatically means a better product. There are amazing formulas at every price point, and a lot of affordable beauty products can perform just as well as their luxury counterparts.

As a colorist, I'm a little more selective when it comes to hair products because maintaining the health, shine, and longevity of your color is really important. But that doesn't mean you need an entirely high-end routine. There are some great drugstore shampoos, conditioners, masks, dry shampoos, and styling products that can absolutely help you achieve a beautiful result. It's really about knowing your hair type, what your hair needs, and choosing the right formula rather than shopping based on price alone.

I think there's definitely an assumption that people in the beauty industry or those who work with celebrities only use expensive products, but that's not true. If a product works, it works! I love mixing high and low in both my beauty and hair routines.

Any tips or tricks for navigating the drugstore beauty aisles?

Go in knowing what you're actually looking for because the beauty aisles can get overwhelming! I like to shop by category and focus on the result I want rather than getting distracted by every new launch. I also recommend paying attention to ingredients and formulas, especially with skincare and haircare. Think about your specific needs—hydration, color protection, sensitive skin or scalp, volume, etc.—and shop from there. And don't be afraid to experiment. One of the best parts about drugstore beauty is that you can discover an amazing new product without making a huge investment.

Gonzalez's Drugstore Favorites

Jess Gonzalez&#039;s drugstore shopping receipt

(Image credit: Original art by Kennedy Caldwell)

Gonzalez's 10 desert-island drugstore beauty products come in at just $222.

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.