Welcome to Drugstore Heroes, a monthly series in which we spotlight the often-overlooked and underhyped drugstore beauty products that industry experts count on. We're asking tastemakers, from editors to content creators and even celebs, to share their top recommendations for affordable yet effective products. Get ready to see the best of drugstore beauty, period.
Jess Gonzalez is a senior colorist at Flore, a stunning, celeb-frequented hair salon in the heart of West Hollywood. Her clients—who include Becky G, Iris Law, Barbie Ferreira, and Sofia Richie Grainge—make their way to Melrose Avenue to sit in her chair and benefit from her expertise. And when I say "expertise," I mean it. Scroll through her IG, and you'll see why she's earned the hard-to-win trust of so many high-profile clients. Caramelized brunette! Black cherry! Champagne pink! Icy blonde! If a niche or natural-looking hair color exists, Gonzalez can (and will) achieve it.
It might seem counterintuitive to tap Gonzalez for drugstore beauty recommendations, but in reality, she's the ideal expert. As someone who has extensive experience in the salon, she's well-positioned to judge affordable beauty products—choosing ones that don't just measure up to expensive options. They often surpass them. Until I can figure out a way to manifest myself into her chair, I'll settle for her 10 desert-island drugstore picks. Keep scrolling to see them, from a French SPF to a $26 shampoo-and-conditioner set and more.
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How often do you use or recommend drugstore beauty products?
All the time! I think there are so many good drugstore products now, and I definitely don't believe everything in your routine needs to be expensive to be effective. Some of my everyday staples are drugstore products, and if I find something that performs well, I'll keep using it regardless of the price point. I'm really about finding products that work for you and your specific needs.
What would you say to someone who thinks only expensive products are effective? What's your opinion on drugstore hair products specifically?
I definitely don't think a higher price tag automatically means a better product. There are amazing formulas at every price point, and a lot of affordable beauty products can perform just as well as their luxury counterparts.
As a colorist, I'm a little more selective when it comes to hair products because maintaining the health, shine, and longevity of your color is really important. But that doesn't mean you need an entirely high-end routine. There are some great drugstore shampoos, conditioners, masks, dry shampoos, and styling products that can absolutely help you achieve a beautiful result. It's really about knowing your hair type, what your hair needs, and choosing the right formula rather than shopping based on price alone.
I think there's definitely an assumption that people in the beauty industry or those who work with celebrities only use expensive products, but that's not true. If a product works, it works! I love mixing high and low in both my beauty and hair routines.
Any tips or tricks for navigating the drugstore beauty aisles?
Go in knowing what you're actually looking for because the beauty aisles can get overwhelming! I like to shop by category and focus on the result I want rather than getting distracted by every new launch. I also recommend paying attention to ingredients and formulas, especially with skincare and haircare. Think about your specific needs—hydration, color protection, sensitive skin or scalp, volume, etc.—and shop from there. And don't be afraid toexperiment. One of the best parts about drugstore beauty is that you can discover an amazing new product without making a huge investment.
Gonzalez's Drugstore Favorites
La Roche-Posay
Anthelios UVAir Daily Serum Sunscreen SPF 50
"I love how lightweight and breathable this formula feels [and] blends right into my skin without feeling heavy or greasy. It's formulated with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, so I love that I'm getting hydration and skincare benefits along with my daily SPF."
Vacation
Classic Spray SPF 30 Sunscreen
"This is one of those sunscreens I actually look forward to applying. I love how easy the spray is to use, especially for reapplying throughout the day, and the iconic Vacation scent instantly makes me feel like I'm on holiday."
L'Oréal
True Match Nude Hyaluronic Tinted Serum
"This is the perfect skin tint when I want my skin to still look like skin. It feels more like skincare than makeup; gives me beautiful, radiant coverage; and lasts surprisingly well throughout the day."
Morphe
Cheek Thrills Multi-Finish Face Trio
"I love this trio because you get different textures to play with—cream, glow, and powder—so I can customize my blush depending on what I'm wearing underneath or the finish I want that day. The shades are beautiful, and the formulas honestly feel much more high-end than the price point."
Morphe
Sudden Heat Creamy Bronzer Stick
"Sudden Heat is my favorite shade! The formula is super creamy and melts right into the skin, and I love how versatile it is. I can build it up to create more definition and contour or blend it out for that sun-kissed warmth."
L'Oréal
Blurfiller Blurring Lip Contour
"This is my favorite creamy lip liner when I want to subtly overline and create a fuller-looking pout. The formula glides on so easily, the shades are so good, and it gives me that blurred, plumped lip look. I own almost every shade."
Vanicream
Shampoo and Conditioner
"As a colorist, I'm always paying attention to what I'm using on my hair and scalp, and I love how simple and gentle Vanicream is. It's a great no-fuss option when I want my hair to feel clean and soft without a ton of extras."
Naturium
The Glow All Out Body Bundle
I'm obsessed with mixing these two together right after I shower. The combination makes my skin feel incredibly hydrated and gives it the prettiest healthy glow. It's one of my favorite bodycare rituals year-round."
Naturium
The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Hydrating Body Wash
"This makes a basic shower feel so much more luxurious. I love that it cleanses without leaving my skin feeling stripped or dry. It leaves my skin feeling soft and hydrated before I even apply body lotion."
Batiste
Original Dry Shampoo
"Batiste Dry Shampoo is one of my go-to products for refreshing my hair between washes. It absorbs excess oil at the roots, adds a little volume, and helps my hair look and feel clean when I'm short on time. As a colorist, I also love having it on hand for extending a style without adding too much weight or buildup."
Gonzalez's 10 desert-island drugstore beauty products come in at just $222.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.